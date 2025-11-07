LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias 'Just an Excuse'

Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias 'Just an Excuse'

Mohammed Shami’s coach Mohammed Badruddin has slammed Ajit Agarkar and the BCCI for ignoring the pacer despite strong Ranji form, calling the fitness reasoning “just an excuse” and alleging the Test squad selection was pre-decided.

Snubbed, but not done. Will Shami roar back? (Photo: ANI)
Snubbed, but not done. Will Shami roar back? (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 7, 2025 09:02:32 IST

Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from India’s squads for the South Africa tour has triggered a strong reaction from his personal coach, Mohammed Badruddin, who has accused the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee of deliberately overlooking the senior pacer despite his red-hot domestic form.

Shami, 35, has taken 15 wickets in his first three Ranji Trophy 2025/26 matches, yet he was not selected for either the India A tour or the senior Test and white-ball squads for South Africa. The move has raised eyebrows, especially since Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy final on March 9, 2025, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets from five games.

Badruddin minced no words while speaking to India Today, calling the rationale behind Shami’s omission nothing but an excuse.

“They are ignoring him, that’s clear. All this talk about performance or fitness is just an excuse,” Badruddin said.
 “When a player is playing Ranji, taking 15 wickets, how can he be unfit? They’ve already made up their minds.”

He also alleged that the selection for the South Africa Tests appears to have been “pre-decided,” questioning why Ranji Trophy performances are being sidelined.

“When you select a Test team, it should be based on Ranji Trophy performances. If you’re selecting for Tests using T20 metrics, that’s not right,” he added.
 “They already have a plan of who they want to play and who they don’t.”

Frustrated Shami

Badruddin said the exclusion has frustrated Shami, though the pacer remains determined to make a comeback.

“Anyone would be disturbed. When you’re performing and still not getting picked, it’s frustrating. But I’m confident he’ll silence everyone when he returns,” Badruddin stated.

He also pointed out that keeping Shami in the squad would help reduce the workload on Jasprit Bumrah during the South Africa series.

“Bumrah can’t play three-and-a-half Tests in a row. Shami should’ve been there for rotation.”

Despite the controversy, Shami’s coach remains optimistic that the veteran fast bowler will force his way back.

“You can’t ignore a guy who has done so much for India. One day or another, they’ll have to play him.”

Shami’s omission has now intensified discussions on selection transparency and consistency placing the spotlight squarely on Ajit Agarkar and the BCCI’s decision-making.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa: Why Was Mohammed Shami Snubbed Yet Again Despite Proving His Fitness With 15 Ranji Wickets

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 9:02 AM IST
Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

