India vs South Africa: Why Was Mohammed Shami Snubbed Yet Again Despite Proving His Fitness With 15 Ranji Wickets

Despite taking 15 wickets in two Ranji Trophy games, Mohammed Shami has been left out of India’s Test squad for the South Africa series. Selector Ajit Agarkar cited fitness concerns, but Shami has countered the claim, questioning his exclusion despite top domestic form.

Mohammed Shami snubbed for South Africa Tests (PHOTO: X)
Mohammed Shami snubbed for South Africa Tests (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 20:58:40 IST

Mohammed Shami has not been included in the Test team of India even after his spectacular performances in Ranji Trophy. It was also reported that the selectors are considering other pace alternatives in the upcoming red-ball appointments and that the inclusion of Shami is becoming very questionable.

Shami performed well in two Ranji matches alone, with 15 wickets, which would otherwise be a strong argument to play in the two-match Test series in India against South Africa.

Mohammed Shami Left Out

Shami has also not played since the champions trophy final and he has not played in the test series against England and the West Indies and also the recently completed ODI series with Australia.

Previously, India former pacer Ajit Agarkar quoted fitness issues as the reason behind the non-inclusion of Shami. Agarkar said that Mohammed Shami would be in the team had he been fit.

“He has turned out to be a fantastic ambassador of India. Fit or not, we said, before England he would have been in the plane. Regrettably he was not, and our season at home has only begun. We shall see whether he is well enough and whither it goes,” said Agarkar.

Mohammed Shami Exclusion Sparks Debate

Shami has, however, come out very strongly to counter what Agarkar said and the story that he was being left out of the national team despite his strong performance at home.

Test in Kolkata will be the first match to kick off the series with the second match in Guwahati. Cricket enthusiasts the nation over are looking forward to the resurgence of the red-ball action in India in order to see a combination of tactical contests, individual flair and tactical play in the field.

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohamed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.  

ALSO READ: IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 8:58 PM IST
