Pep Guardiola To Vanish After Manchester City Exit? Find Out For How Many Years

Guardiola has been a remarkable success during his nine years at City, winning 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League. Nevertheless, for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2016–17, the previous season concluded without any significant prizes.

Recently Pep signed a two year contract with Manchester City.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 28, 2025 20:36:10 IST

Pep Guardiola has made it abundantly clear that when his long Manchester City period eventually comes to an end, he will most likely stop managing at the club level for a number of 15 years. He signed a two‑year extension in November running through to June 2027, but he indicated that once his “stage” at City is complete he will stop coaching for an indefinite period.

What did Pep say?

Guardiola explained that after ten years at City, he needs to devote time to himself, his health, his body and his inner balance. “It’s decided, more than decided,” he told GQ magazine, showing more than enough certainty that his departure is a matter of when, not if, when his time at the Etihad comes to an end. Although he mentioned he would not retire completely, Guardiola put a long sabbatical on the table, possibly years, even up to fifteen similar to the one-year gap he previously had from coaching between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He stated the sabbatical didn’t mean it ran from his contract finishing in 2027. He suggested he could finish earlier if he felt the stage is complete. His time at City would then be a total of 11 seasons, putting it firmly at the same tenure length in previous coach’s tenure at Barcelona and Bayern Munchen.

Managing National squads?

Pep confirmed again that he is not going back to anywhere to manage in club football. “I’m not going to manage another team,” he said although the prospect of moving into the position of a national manager is an attractive option on both the financial and personal sides of the spectrum. National management represents an entirely new challenge; however, he would be looking at the Copa America or the European Championship if, and only if, he felt truly mentally reset.

His decision followed a difficult 2024–25 campaign, during which City fell away in form and missed out on major honours. Guardiola called the season a fundamental lesson and reminder that all the best dynasties at some stage have to rebuild.

Above all else Pep’s journey is about change and self-awareness. With a trophy haul like no other and a tactical legacy like no other, Guardiola’s sabbatical is not a withdrawal, it’s an intentional stillness, a manifestation of the mindfulness practice, and maybe just the beginning of another chapter, but only the next one will be once he is ready.

Tags: English premier leagueFootball newsHead CoachManchester CityPep Guardiola

