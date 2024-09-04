PM Modi Congratulates Mariyappan And Sharad For Paris Paralympics Medal Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar for winning bronze and silver medals, respectively, in the men’s high jump T6 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar’s Performance

In the men’s high jump T6 final, Mariyappan Thangavelu won the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. America’s Ezra Frech set a new Paralympic record with a gold-winning jump of 1.94m. Sharad Kumar, also from India, secured the silver medal with a leap of 1.88m.

PM Modi’s Praise for Mariyappan and Sharad

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi praised Mariyappan’s “skills, consistency, and determination,” highlighting his achievement of winning medals in three consecutive Paralympics. PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump T63 event. It is commendable that he has won medals in three consecutive editions of the Paralympics. His skills, consistency, and determination are exceptional.”

In his praise for Sharad Kumar, PM Modi noted that the para-athlete has inspired the entire nation. “Sharad Kumar wins Silver in Men’s High Jump T63 at #Paralympics2024! He is admired for his consistency and excellence. Congrats to him. He inspires the entire nation,” PM Modi wrote.

India’s Record Medal Tally at Paris Paralympics

Indian para-athletes have made history in Paris by surpassing their previous highest medal tally of 19 from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. The Indian contingent has now accumulated 20 medals, including three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze, with the opportunity to extend this record further.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian team won 13 medals, raising the total medal count to a record 20. This surpasses the Tokyo 2021 record of 19 medals, which included five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Double Podium Finishes for India in Athletics

India enjoyed double podium finishes in athletics as Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw F46 event at Stade de France.

India’s Largest Paralympics Contingent

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. This increase reflects the country’s expanding para-sports ecosystem and signifies a boost in both participation and medal prospects. India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks a significant rise in numbers and hopes for medal success.

