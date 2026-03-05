EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute goal against Brighton proved to be vital as Arsenal took three points at the American Express Stadium. Manchester City dropped points at home as Elliot Anderson scored the equalising goal for Nottingham Forrest in the 76th minute. João Pedro, with a hat-trick, won a crucial clash for Chelsea against Aston Villa. With this win, Chelsea has overtaken Liverpool for the fifth spot in the Premier League and is in a better position to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal leads title race

The Gunners, travelling away from home, were facing a resurgent Brighton and Hove Albion. Brighton, coming into this game, had won two games on the trot. But it was Bukayo Saka who scored the all-important goal for the visitors in the ninth minute. Mikel Arteta’s side was happy to play on the backfoot for the rest of the 80 minutes. Saka’s goal was one of the only two shots that Arsenal managed to put on target. Brighton not only took more shots than the visitors, but also held the ball for 58%, with Arsenal seemingly parking the bus against the home team.