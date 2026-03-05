EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Premier League: Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the points table with a win over Brighton. Manchester City dropped points at home after drawing against Nottingham Forest. Chelsea overtook Liverpool, inching closer toward a UCL qualification spot. Here is a round-up of important games in the EPL.

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 5, 2026 10:23:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute goal against Brighton proved to be vital as Arsenal took three points at the American Express Stadium. Manchester City dropped points at home as Elliot Anderson scored the equalising goal for Nottingham Forrest in the 76th minute. João Pedro, with a hat-trick, won a crucial clash for Chelsea against Aston Villa. With this win, Chelsea has overtaken Liverpool for the fifth spot in the Premier League and is in a better position to qualify for the Champions League. 

Arsenal leads title race

The Gunners, travelling away from home, were facing a resurgent Brighton and Hove Albion. Brighton, coming into this game, had won two games on the trot. But it was Bukayo Saka who scored the all-important goal for the visitors in the ninth minute. Mikel Arteta’s side was happy to play on the backfoot for the rest of the 80 minutes. Saka’s goal was one of the only two shots that Arsenal managed to put on target. Brighton not only took more shots than the visitors, but also held the ball for 58%, with Arsenal seemingly parking the bus against the home team. 

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arsenalaston-villachelseaLiverpoolManchester Citynottingham forestpremier league

RELATED News

2022, 2024, 2026 — The T20 World Cup’s Ultimate Kingmaker: Why India vs England Semi-Final Is The Luckiest Fixture In Cricket

Finn Allen Breaks Yuvraj Singh’s 19-Year-Old World Record – Full List of Records in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final vs SA

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: A Complete Breakdown of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Which Team Has the Edge

NZ vs SA Semi-Final: Finn Allen Sets Fastest T20 World Cup Century Record, Overtakes Chris Gayle

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

LATEST NEWS

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Subedaar Review: Anil Kapoor vs Aditya Rawal in Suresh Triveni’s Gritty Sand Mafia Drama Packed With Big Ideas But Struggles to Deliver Impact

Who Is Balendra Shah? Former Rapper And Gen Z Icon Challenging Old Guard For Prime Minister’s Post- Can He Defeat The Biggies In Nepal’s Election Race?

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

‘We Will Stand By Our Allies, Cannot Categorically Rule Out Participation’: Canada PM Mark Carney Makes Big Statement Amid US-Israel-Iran War

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions

Gaming vs Reality: Viral Clip Shows Call Of Duty Footage Used In White House Briefing On Iran War Destruction — Watch Video

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? TVK Chief Vijay Finally Responds After Long Silence, Drops Big Hint That Every Thalapathy Fan Should Know

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race
EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race
EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race
EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

QUICK LINKS