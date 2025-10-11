LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Protests in Oslo ahead of Norway v Israel World Cup qualifier

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 11, 2025 22:03:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: DEMONSTRATORS IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE MARCHING TO STADIUM WHERE ISRAEL WILL PLAY NORWAY IN A WORLD CUP QUALIFIER / SOUNDBITES FROM DEMONSTRATORS / SECURITY OUTSIDE STADIUM RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: OSLO, NORWAY (OCTOBER 11, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. DEMONSTRATORS WITH FLARES, PALESTINIAN FLAGS, AND A BANNER READING, (English): “RED CARD TO ISRAEL GENOCIDE APARTHEID” 2. VARIOUS OF DEMONSTRATORS WITH PALESTINIAN FLAGS, DRUMS AND FLARES CHANTING 3. DEMONSTRATOR HOLDING A LARGE ‘RED CARD’ CLOSE TO HER FACE 4. DEMONSTRATORS WITH PALESTINIAN FLAGS MARCHING BEHIND A BANNER READING, (English): “RED CARD TO ISRAEL GENOCIDE APARTHEID” 5. VARIOUS OF DEMONSTRATOR CHANTING SLOGANS AS THEY MARCH 6. DEMONSTRATORS MARCHING BEHIND BANNER 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OSLO RESIDENT TAKING PART IN DEMONSTRATION IDENTIFIED ONLY AS, SIMON, SAYING:     “People are here to protest that Israel is allowed to play in the national games – to play football internationally while they’re breaking all FIFA laws and committing a genocide.”  8. LARGE GROUP OF DEMONSTRATORS WITH SCORES OF PALESTINIAN FLAGS MARCHING BEHIND BANNER TOWARDS STADIUM WHERE ISRAEL IS SLATED TO PLAY NORWAY IN A WORLD CUP QUALIFIER 9. VARIOUS OF DEMONSTRATORS MARCHING TOWARD STADIUM AND CHANTING 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TRAM DRIVER ATTENDING DEMONSTRATION, LINDA AMUNDSEN, SAYING:     “It’s quite a double standard. We kicked out Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. And now that there’s a genocide going in Palestine, I think it’s really bad that Israel is allowed to come here and play the Norwegian national team. So, the double standard makes me quite angry.”  11. VARIOUS MORE OF DEMONSTRATORS MARCHING TOWARD STADIUM 12. (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMONSTRATOR IDENTIFIED ONLY AS, MALENE, SAYING:     “I think it’s very difficult to divide between the football and the cause. So, these are just young people who want to play football. But, I don’t know. I think it’s very hard to divide. But I’m here to support the cause.”  13. POLICE CAR OUT IN FRONT OF DEMONSTRATION, DEMONSTRATORS WITH FLAGS AND FLARES MARCHING TOWARD STADIUM 14. VARIOUS OF DEMONSTRATION ARRIVING NEAR STADIUM 15. DEMONSTRATORS WITH FLARES 16. VARIOUS OF DEMONSTRATORS WITH FLAGS AND SMOKE FLARES 17. VARIOUS OF DEMONSTRATION OUTSIDE STADIUM 18. DEMONSTRATOR HOLDING UP A SIGN READING (English): “RED CARD ISRAEL” AND LISTENING TO A SPEAKER 19. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LEADER OF THE PALESTINE COMMITTEE NORWAY, LINE KHATEEB, SAYING:     “We are here protesting the participation of the Israeli national team. They are playing Norway today to qualify for the World Cup. We think Israel should be banned from FIFA, from UEFA. They violate international law, they violate FIFA’s guidelines. They have no room in international football.” 20. VARIOUS OF POLICE OUTSIDE STADIUM STORY: The build-up to the World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel in Oslo on Saturday (October 11) was marked by protests and heavy security, as Norwegian fans remained divided over Israel’s participation in the tournament due to the war in Gaza. Outside the Norwegian parliament, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to protest, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team. Marching towards Ullevaal Stadium with Palestinian flags and flares, the protesters gathered outside, vowing to continue until kickoff at 1600GMT as nearby buildings displayed pro-Palestinian banners hanging from balconies. Security was tight around the stadium, with police closing several entrances hours before the match started, conducting bag searches, and reducing the number of spectators allowed in. Norway top Group I with 15 points from five games, and victory over Israel would put them on the verge of qualifying for next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Some Norwegian supporters appeared unconcerned about the political background to the match, seeing it only as another hurdle to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998. But demonstrators called for Israel to be barred from soccer's world governing body, FIFA, and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), calling the war a genocide. Israel says its actions have been in self-defence and has consistently denied genocide allegations. More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages. Israeli troops began withdrawing on Friday (October 10) under a peace agreement, which is the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. (Production: Tom Little, Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:03 PM IST
