PSL 2026 Standings After Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match: Lahore Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

Pakistan Super League 2026 Points Table: Courtesy of a five-wicket win in match number five of the Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans raced to the second spot on the points table on Saturday. Top efforts from Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, and Momin Qamar helped Multan kick off their campaign with a winning start. Notably, Islamabad United’s defeat has taken them down to seventh place, with Hyderabad Kingsmen at the last.

Multan Sultans’ net run-rate stands at 0.825, putting them on the same points as the Lahore Qalandars (table toppers), with Karachi Kings (3rd) and Peshawar Zalmi (4th).

Islamabad United’s net run-rate has taken a hit, which has contributed to them dropping down to seventh.

Check out PSL 2026 Updated Points Table:

Rank Team PLD WON LOST NR PTS NRR 1 Lahore 1 1 0 0 2 3.45 2 Multan 1 1 0 0 2 0.82 3 Karachi 1 1 0 0 2 0.7 4 Peshawar 1 1 0 0 2 0.67 5 Rawalpindiz 1 0 1 0 0 -0.67 6 Quetta 1 0 1 0 0 -0.7 7 Islamabad 1 0 1 0 0 -0.82 8 Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 -3.45

Ashton Turner | Multan Sultans skipper at the post-match presser, said, “Before the game, I asked the side to play with confidence, but it can be difficult. We’re a newly established side. We have some history, but we’ve got a lot of new faces, so there’s not a lot of body of evidence to allow us to play with confidence. But now we’ve got a win under our belt, and hopefully we know that T20 cricket’s a game of momentum, and hopefully we can grab that momentum and run with it now. We actually had quite a few quality contributions across the playing order.”



Shadab Khan | Islamabad United skipper rued being short on runs in the first innings: “I think it was 15 to 20 runs short from the par score, but I think that’s the first game. I think we didn’t get the momentum when we needed. We lost wickets back-to-back there and I think Momin bowled well. He was brave enough to bowl on that length.The condition was not that easy, but I think how they play, running between the wickets was a standout.”

In the upcoming match, Quetta Gladiators will take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the afternoon game, starting at 3 PM IST.

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