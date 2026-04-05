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Home > Sports News > PSL vs IPL: Mohsin Naqvi Claims Pakistan Super League Will Become ‘World No.1’

PSL vs IPL: Mohsin Naqvi Claims Pakistan Super League Will Become ‘World No.1’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, believes the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is on track to become the ‘world’s number one’ cricket league, after a record franchise auction for its 11th season.

Mohsin Naqvi. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohsin Naqvi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 5, 2026 18:44:18 IST

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PSL vs IPL: Mohsin Naqvi Claims Pakistan Super League Will Become ‘World No.1’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is on track of becoming world number one league. Naqvi said the PSL is now one of the best places to invest in cricket and predicted it will soon reach the top globally.

“The PSL has now become the best market for investment,” Naqvi said after a board meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. “The time is not far when the PSL will become the world’s number one league.”

PSL Marred With Controversies

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman was charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the PSL 11 playing conditions which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball.

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Additionally, Karachi Kings’ fast bowler Hasan Ali was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Hasan accepted the charge levelled against him and accepted the penalty.

Hasan breached the Article 2.5, which pertains to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a Match”.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting innings when Hasan dismissed Haseebullah.

The PCB had also issued a show cause notice dated 27th March 2026 outlining the violations and sought a response for Naseem Shah. A personal hearing was then held by a three member Disciplinary Committee on 30th March 2026 after Naseem Shah’s reply had been received and reviewed.

Pursuant to the hearing and evaluation of Naseem’s submissions the Committee had determined as under:

Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed.

It was noted that Naseem Shah’s social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB’s jurisdiction.

The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations and the integrity of the game.

Also Read: IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK | “Their Fans Occupy Entire Stadium” — Virat Kohli Explains Why Clash Against Chennai Super Kings is Most ‘Intense’ | WATCH Viral Video

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Tags: CricketCricket newsMohsin NaqviMohsin Naqvi newsPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan Super LeaguePCBPSLPSL 2026

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PSL vs IPL: Mohsin Naqvi Claims Pakistan Super League Will Become ‘World No.1’
PSL vs IPL: Mohsin Naqvi Claims Pakistan Super League Will Become ‘World No.1’
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