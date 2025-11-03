LIVE TV
Rajasthan Royals Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini-Auction: From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Akash Madhwal, Check Complete List Here

Rajasthan Royals are expected to rebuild their core for IPL 2026, retaining key players from Yashasvi Jaiswal to Akash Madhwal.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 3, 2025 16:14:08 IST

After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will seek to revamp their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. In addition to Sanju Samson potentially leaving the franchise, RR management wants to onboard a new core group, including young Indian players and overseas bowlers.

 

Certain Players and Rising Stars

The retention list that is expected to be revealed will include Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the leading run-scorer for the team in the last season, along with Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, and young Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Among the foreign players, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nandre Burger, and Akash Madhwal are anticipated to be the key pace bowlers of the team. Moreover, Shimron Hetmyer and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will be the middle order’s depth, while Kwena Maphaka has been identified as a potential star.

 

Coming Back with a Balanced and Flexible Approach

The Rajasthan Royals are considering the option of releasing several experienced and senior players to create space in the budget to spend on all-rounders and finishers. They aim to blend youth and experience in a balanced manner, which is driving them to work on a strong resurgence in IPL 2026. The formal retention list will be created before the auction deadline in November 2025.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 4:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS