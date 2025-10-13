Seattle Mariners Take Game 1 of ALCS with 3-1 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays

LIVE TV
Bryce Miller pitched six strong innings and Cal Raleigh’s two-out homer helped the Seattle Mariners defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on October 12, 2025, at Rogers Centre. George Springer hit a solo homer in the first inning for Toronto, marking his second postseason homer and the first lead-off playoff homer in franchise history. Seattle regained the lead in the sixth with Raleigh’s homer and an RBI single from Jorge Polanco, and extended it in the eighth when Randy Arozarena scored on another Polanco RBI single. Mariners’ bullpen, led by Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, and Andres Munoz, delivered three perfect innings to secure the win, with Munoz earning the save. Toronto’s Nathan Lukes left the game in the fourth due to a knee injury.

Last updated: October 13, 2025 11:08:15 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS AT TORONTO BLUE JAYS IN ALCS GAME ONE COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW  SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 12, 2025) (MLB – See script for restrictions) SEATTLE MARINERS AT TORONTO BLUE JAYS AT ROGERS CENTRE – AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME ONE STORY: Bryce Miller pitched six strong innings, and Cal Raleigh homered as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Sunday (October 12) in game one of the American League Championship Series, snatching away the Blue Jays’ home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series. George Springer accounted for Toronto’s lone run with a solo homer in the first inning, his second of the postseason and the first to lead off a playoff game in franchise history. Miller settled down after that, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings. Kevin Gausman kept Toronto in the game with a strong outing, retiring 16 consecutive batters at one point. However, Raleigh broke the streak with a two-out homer in the sixth, his second of the postseason, and Jorge Polanco followed with an RBI single to give Seattle the lead. Gausman finished with five strikeouts, yielding two runs on three hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings. Seattle extended its lead in the eighth when Randy Arozarena walked, stole second and third, and later scored on Polanco’s RBI single. The Mariners’ bullpen, led by Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, and Andres Munoz, combined for three perfect innings to close out the victory, with Munoz earning the save. Toronto faced a setback when Nathan Lukes exited the game in the fourth inning with a knee contusion after fouling a ball off his right leg. Myles Straw replaced him in right field. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

