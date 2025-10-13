Seattle Mariners Take Game 1 of ALCS with 3-1 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS AT TORONTO BLUE JAYS IN ALCS GAME ONE COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 12, 2025) (MLB – See script for restrictions) SEATTLE MARINERS AT TORONTO BLUE JAYS AT ROGERS CENTRE – AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME ONE STORY: Bryce Miller pitched six strong innings, and Cal Raleigh homered as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Sunday (October 12) in game one of the American League Championship Series, snatching away the Blue Jays’ home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series. George Springer accounted for Toronto’s lone run with a solo homer in the first inning, his second of the postseason and the first to lead off a playoff game in franchise history. Miller settled down after that, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings. Kevin Gausman kept Toronto in the game with a strong outing, retiring 16 consecutive batters at one point. However, Raleigh broke the streak with a two-out homer in the sixth, his second of the postseason, and Jorge Polanco followed with an RBI single to give Seattle the lead. Gausman finished with five strikeouts, yielding two runs on three hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings. Seattle extended its lead in the eighth when Randy Arozarena walked, stole second and third, and later scored on Polanco’s RBI single. The Mariners’ bullpen, led by Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, and Andres Munoz, combined for three perfect innings to close out the victory, with Munoz earning the save. Toronto faced a setback when Nathan Lukes exited the game in the fourth inning with a knee contusion after fouling a ball off his right leg. Myles Straw replaced him in right field. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)