LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir batter Qamran Iqbal survived a close call after the ball hit the stumps but the bail wasn't dislodged during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final.

Qamran Iqbal. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Qamran Iqbal. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 27, 2026 16:47:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

Luck favoured Jammu and Kashmir batter Qamran Iqbal during the second innings of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka. At the start of the 11th over, Vidyadhar bowled superb length delivery that just angled a bit away from the right-hander and feathered the stump but the bail didn’t dislodge that saved his wicket. He was batting at 14 at that moment and later went on to notch up a fifty. 

What the Rule Suggests?

According to Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out.

29.1 The wicket is broken

The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.

29.2 Breaking the wicket fairly

29.2.1 The wicket is broken fairly if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground,

29.2.1.1 by the ball,

29.2.1.2 by the striker’s bat if held or by any part of the bat that he/she is holding,

29.2.1.3 for the purpose of this law only, by the striker’s bat not in hand, or by any part of the bat which has become detached,

29.2.1.4 by the striker’s person or by any part of his/her clothing or equipment becoming detached from his/her person. However, any detached equipment shall not include the striker’s protective helmet, or any part thereof, as defined in Appendix A.2.3,

29.2.1.5 by a fielder with his/her hand or arm, providing that the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used.

29.2.1.6 The wicket is also broken fairly if a fielder strikes or pulls a stump out of the ground as in 29.2.1.5.

29.2.2 The disturbance of a bail, whether temporary or not, shall not constitute its complete removal from the top of the stumps, but if a bail in falling lodges between two of the stumps this shall be regarded as complete removal.

29.3 One bail off

If one bail is off, it shall be sufficient for the purpose of breaking the wicket to remove the remaining bail or to strike or pull any of the three stumps out of the ground, in any of the ways stated in 29.2.

29.4 Remaking wicket

If a wicket is broken while the ball is in play, it shall not be remade by an umpire until the ball is dead. See Law 20 (Dead ball). Any fielder may, however, while the ball is in play,

– replace a bail or bails on top of the stumps.

– put back one or more stumps into the ground where the wicket originally stood.

29.5 Dispensing with bails

If the umpires have agreed to dispense with bails in accordance with Law 8.5 (Dispensing with bails), it is for the umpire concerned to decide whether or not the wicket has been broken.

29.5.1 After a decision to play without bails, the wicket has been broken fairly if the umpire concerned is satisfied that the wicket has been struck by the ball, by the striker’s bat, person or items of his/her clothing or equipment as described in 29.2.1.2, 29.2.1.3 or 29.2.1.4, or by a fielder in the manner described in 29.2.1.5.

29.5.2 If the wicket has already been broken, 29.5.1 shall apply to any stump or stumps still in the ground. Any fielder may replace a stump or stumps, in accordance with 29.4, in order to have an opportunity of breaking the wicket fairly.

JK vs Karnataka Final

Jammu and Kashmir are eyeing their first title as they have taken a massive first innings lead after bowling out Karnataka at 293. 

Also Read: ‘I Haven’t Seen or Heard Any of Her’ – Virat Kohli’s Honest Response About Taylor Swift Goes Viral – Fans React With Hilarious Memes

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Qamran IqbalRanji Trophy 2025-26

RELATED News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

‘Stay Strong, Brother’ – Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Message After Rinku Singh’s Father’s Demise

VIDEO: ‘I Haven’t Seen or Heard Any of Her’ – Virat Kohli’s Honest Response About Taylor Swift Goes Viral – Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Lionel Messi Escapes Injury After Fan-Security Collision During Inter Miami Friendly in Puerto Rico – WATCH VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2026 — ‘Better Bat Swing Than Yuvraj Singh’: R Ashwin Hits Out At Mohammad Amir For Calling Abhishek Sharma A ‘Slogger’

LATEST NEWS

‘Man Has Elite Meme Consistency’: Social Media Floods With ‘Kejriwal Crying’ Memes As Ex-Delhi CM Breaks Down After Acquittal | Watch Here

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

QUICK LINKS