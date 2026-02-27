VIDEO: ‘I Haven’t Seen or Heard Any of Her’ – Virat Kohli’s Honest Response About Taylor Swift Goes Viral – Fans React With Hilarious Memes

India’s flamboyant batter Virat Kohli will be back in action in the upcoming IPL 2026 edition. Known for his honest and witty replies, Kohli has once again come up with some interesting answers in a video posted across Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) official social media channels.

Titled “Celebrity Qualities You’d Want,” the video captures Kohli in a candid mood where he is asked about one characteristic that he would pick from each star.

Asked about former skipper MS Dhoni, he chose Contentment as his most enviable trait. Kohli identified Discipline as the hallmark of Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career, while attributing Miraculous Abilities to the genius of Lionel Messi. For Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kohli said his humility is something he admires.

Virat was asked to pick one quality from different celebrities. 👀 His answer about Sachin paaji? You’ll want to hear that. 🎥✨ This is Emmvee presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/jpt1FJrimm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 27, 2026





Sachin Tendulkar’s lap shot

While he chose different traits for different celebrities, Kohli said that the Master Blaster’s Lap Shot is something he admires. Kohli has always said that Sachin Tendulkar is his idol.

When the name of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson came up, Kohli smiled and joked that he already has “The People’s Eyebrow,” even copying the famous expression.

But the most talked-about moment was when he was asked about Taylor Swift. Kohli simply said “No comment,” explaining that he hasn’t seen or heard enough of her work to judge.

