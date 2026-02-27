LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir have taken the first innings lead against Karnataka in this all important Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final.

Vijaykumar Vyshak and Qamran Iqbal got into heated exchange. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Vijaykumar Vyshak and Qamran Iqbal got into heated exchange. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 27, 2026 18:22:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir have been on a roll in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka as they ended the penultimate day at 186/4 and leading by 477 runs. Opener Qamran Iqbal remained unbeaten at 94 while Sahil Lotra is also at the crease at 16. 

Earlier, JK bowlers rattled the Karnataka batting unit and bowled them out for 293. Auqib Nabi Dar once again starred with the bowl as he bagged a fifer while Sunil Kumar, Yudhvir Singh Charak picked two wickets each and Sahil Lotra had one to his name in the first innings. 

Mayank Agarwal was the lone warrior for Karnataka who hammered a brilliant hundred as he ended up getting 160. But the right-handed batter’s efforts went in vain as he didn’t really get any support from the other end and Karnataka conceded the first innings lead. 

You Might Be Interested In

While the Jammu and Kashmir team has taken the first innings lead, the drama and tension were still on the field. 

Iqbal survived a close call in the 11th over of the second innings as Vidyadhar bowled superb length delivery that just angled a bit away from the right-hander and feathered the stump but the bail didn’t dislodge that saved his wicket. He was batting at 14 at that moment and later went on to notch up a fifty. 

What the Rule Suggests?

According to Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out.

In another instance, Vijaykumar Vyshak got involved in a heated exchange with Iqbal. Vyshak peppered the batter with some fiery short deliveries and tried to break his concentration with verbal exchange. Iqbal’s focus though didn’t shift an inch as he continued his batting. 

Who Wins Ranji Trophy If The Final Ends in a Draw?

Jammu and Kashmir will lift the cup if the match ends in a draw as they have the first innings lead. 

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final | Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 6:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kl rahulMayank AgarwalQamran IqbalRanji Trophy

RELATED News

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

UCL Draw Round Of 16 Fixtures: Dates, Time, Details On Quarter-Final, Semis- All You Need To Know

Sports Yaari Reaches New Milestone on YouTube in Just Five Years (As a Digital Media Startup)

Is Rohit Sharma Planning to Skip 2027 World Cup? Leaked Conversation With Team India Star Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Road To Viksit Bharat: Long Term Policy Planning To Woo Pvt Investors With Focus On Exports, Jobs

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka
Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka
Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka
Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

QUICK LINKS