Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir have been on a roll in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka as they ended the penultimate day at 186/4 and leading by 477 runs. Opener Qamran Iqbal remained unbeaten at 94 while Sahil Lotra is also at the crease at 16.

Earlier, JK bowlers rattled the Karnataka batting unit and bowled them out for 293. Auqib Nabi Dar once again starred with the bowl as he bagged a fifer while Sunil Kumar, Yudhvir Singh Charak picked two wickets each and Sahil Lotra had one to his name in the first innings.

Mayank Agarwal was the lone warrior for Karnataka who hammered a brilliant hundred as he ended up getting 160. But the right-handed batter’s efforts went in vain as he didn’t really get any support from the other end and Karnataka conceded the first innings lead.

𝙄.𝘾.𝙔.𝙈.𝙄 Auqib Nabi ripped through the Karnataka lineup in the Final to claim 5/54 👊 His 7️⃣th five-wicket haul in a monumental campaign.#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/L5m1CORASX — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 27, 2026

While the Jammu and Kashmir team has taken the first innings lead, the drama and tension were still on the field.

Iqbal survived a close call in the 11th over of the second innings as Vidyadhar bowled superb length delivery that just angled a bit away from the right-hander and feathered the stump but the bail didn’t dislodge that saved his wicket. He was batting at 14 at that moment and later went on to notch up a fifty.

Hitting the perfect length 📏

Beating the outside edge ⚡

Clipping the top of off 🎯 Watch Prasidh Krishna deliver an absolute peach to dismiss Paras Dogra! 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @prasidh43 pic.twitter.com/Ee1VrQkY84 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 27, 2026

What the Rule Suggests?

According to Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out.

In another instance, Vijaykumar Vyshak got involved in a heated exchange with Iqbal. Vyshak peppered the batter with some fiery short deliveries and tried to break his concentration with verbal exchange. Iqbal’s focus though didn’t shift an inch as he continued his batting.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED. THERE? 😲 The ball kisses the stumps, but the bails completely refuse to budge! A lucky escape for Qamran Iqbal 😬 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Eh2dzkbS9K — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 27, 2026

Who Wins Ranji Trophy If The Final Ends in a Draw?

Jammu and Kashmir will lift the cup if the match ends in a draw as they have the first innings lead.

