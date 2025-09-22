LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 01:17:07 IST

Dublin [Ireland], September 22 (ANI): A half-century from Jordan Cox and three-fer from spinner Adil Rashid were the highlights as England defeated Ireland in the third T20I by six wickets at Dublin on Sunday.

With this win, the series of three matches has ended 2-0 in favour of England.

England won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Paul Stirling and Mark Adair delivered a decent start with a 30-run opening stand, but a catch from wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler helped Liam Dawson pack Stirling for just seven. Ireland was 30/1 in 3.2 overs.

At the end of the power play in six overs, Ireland was 46/1.

However, spinner Rehan Ahmed struck to remove Adair (33 in 23 balls, with five fours and a six) and Jamie Overton removed Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher for cheap, reducing Ireland to 58/4 in 9 overs.

Harry Tector stitched a useful partnership with the debutant Ben Calitz. However, before they could reach 100-run mark, Tector was removed for 28 in 27 balls, with two fours and a six. Ireland was 90/4 in 13.3 overs. Ireland slumped further to 102/7 in 15 overs, with Adil Rashid putting Ireland on the back foot. Gareth Delany (48* in 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes) struck around to take Ireland to 154/8 in 20 overs.

Rashid (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Dawson and Overton also took two wickets.

In the run-chase of 155 runs, England was reduced to 33/2 in 4.1 overs, with Buttler (0) and skipper Jacob Bethell (15) back in the hut. At the end of powerplay, England was at 57/2.

Phil Salt (29 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) stitched a 57-run stand with Cox. The latter followed it with a 49-run stand with Tom Banton, scoring 55 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. It was Banton (37* in 26 balls, with six fours) and Rehan (9*) unbeaten. England ended at 155/4 in 17.1 overs.

Rashid got the ‘Player of the Match’ award. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: adil-rashidadil-rashid-england-irelandengland-ireland-third-t20igerath-delanyJacob Bethelljordan-coxJos Buttler

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!
Dubai Drama Asia Cup 2025: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma’s Heated Clash With Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates World Car Free Day in partnership with Department of Tourism
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

LATEST NEWS

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
Researchers make atoms talk to each other inside silicon chips: Study
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
"World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
"Family requested to hold cremation in vicinity of Guwahati": Assam Minister on last rites of singer Zubeen Garg
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Suhana Khan roots for Aryan Khan, shares his childhood pic with dad SRK
Changing face of banking mobilise India's financial markets: Report
Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series
Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series
Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series
Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

QUICK LINKS