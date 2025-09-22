Rashid, Cox power England to six wicket win over Ireland, capture T20I series

Dublin [Ireland], September 22 (ANI): A half-century from Jordan Cox and three-fer from spinner Adil Rashid were the highlights as England defeated Ireland in the third T20I by six wickets at Dublin on Sunday.

With this win, the series of three matches has ended 2-0 in favour of England.

England won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Paul Stirling and Mark Adair delivered a decent start with a 30-run opening stand, but a catch from wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler helped Liam Dawson pack Stirling for just seven. Ireland was 30/1 in 3.2 overs.

At the end of the power play in six overs, Ireland was 46/1.

However, spinner Rehan Ahmed struck to remove Adair (33 in 23 balls, with five fours and a six) and Jamie Overton removed Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher for cheap, reducing Ireland to 58/4 in 9 overs.

Harry Tector stitched a useful partnership with the debutant Ben Calitz. However, before they could reach 100-run mark, Tector was removed for 28 in 27 balls, with two fours and a six. Ireland was 90/4 in 13.3 overs. Ireland slumped further to 102/7 in 15 overs, with Adil Rashid putting Ireland on the back foot. Gareth Delany (48* in 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes) struck around to take Ireland to 154/8 in 20 overs.

Rashid (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Dawson and Overton also took two wickets.

In the run-chase of 155 runs, England was reduced to 33/2 in 4.1 overs, with Buttler (0) and skipper Jacob Bethell (15) back in the hut. At the end of powerplay, England was at 57/2.

Phil Salt (29 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) stitched a 57-run stand with Cox. The latter followed it with a 49-run stand with Tom Banton, scoring 55 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. It was Banton (37* in 26 balls, with six fours) and Rehan (9*) unbeaten. England ended at 155/4 in 17.1 overs.

Rashid got the ‘Player of the Match’ award. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)