Home > Sports > Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Sparks Fresh Row: Claims Cricketers 'Indulge In Wrongful Activities' On Foreign Tours, Says 'But Not My Husband'

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba sparks controversy after alleging that several Indian cricketers indulge in “wrongful activities” during foreign tours, while praising her husband for maintaining discipline and professionalism.

Rivaba sparks controversy after alleging that several Indian cricketers indulge in “wrongful activities”. (Photo: X)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 12, 2025 13:52:25 IST

Rivaba Jadeja, who serves as the Tribal Development Minister for Gujarat and is married to India’s ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has once again landed herself amidst a controversy as a video emerged on social media where she made allegations against some Indian cricketing stars saying they indulge in wrong activities abroad.

Rivaba’s Shocking Claim

Within the viral clip, Rivaba commends her husband on staying clean while traveling abroad. She also contends that “many players, when they travel abroad, get involved in wrongful activities,” but without pointing anyone out.

Her words immediately caught everyone’s attention, and uncomfortable questions were raised about the behavior of Indian players on foreign trips. Netizens were demanding an explanation, and some were criticizing her for leveling baseless accusations against Indian cricket players.



‘My Husband Understands His Responsibilities’: Rivaba Praises Jadeja’s Discipline

Rivaba continued saying that Ravindra Jadeja also moves around international destinations such as England, UAE, and Australia, but he prefers not to get exposed to negativity. Nonetheless, he “fully understands his responsibilities as a professional-cricket player,” indicating that he practices self-control as a trait that distinguishes him from other people.

The comments have created controversy as Jadeja is known as one of India’s most disciplined and hardworking cricketers. Fans have urged people against taking Rivaba’s words seriously, but some have criticized that very implication as casting aspersions on the entire side.



Social Media Storm: Comment Causes Queries on Team Culture

Although Rivaba did not mention any player in her allegations, her statements have tongues wagging on social media. It would be worth knowing why someone would make such a statement at a time when the Indian cricketing lineup is gearing up for a tightcracker international season.

Members of cricket fan communities and cricket analysts have pointed out that there might be some harm caused to the reputation of the side and the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) as they have made some sort of implication without giving any specific reasons.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Cricketing Career Faces Controversy

However, Ravindra Jadeja, considered among India’s greatest all-rounders ever, continues to be an integral part of international cricket. The 37-year-old Jadeja retired from international T20 cricket after India won the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup but still plays international cricket. Jadeja has almost 6500 international cricket runs and 634 international cricket wickets.

Soon he will return to India and don national colors again as he leads a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Jadeja Will Reunite with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

Regarding IPL, Jadeja will return to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for season 2026. Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings as a result of a large trade involving Jadeja. Jadeja went back to the side he initially joined with the 2008 IPL.

Jadeja, as a result of this trade, sacrificed a salary increase from 18 crores to 14 crores. According to RR owner Manoj Badale, it was Jadeja who expressed an eagerness to ‘come home’ to this very same IPL side with whom he initially achieved national recognition.

Statements By Rivaba May Lead To Reactions

Rivaba’s statements are likely to generate more debate. As the video goes viral, it is still ambiguous as to whether Rivaba will explain her statements or if the cricket board will make any comments on it. At present, the statement has triggered a big controversy regarding professionalism and discipline as well as the image of cricket in India at an international level.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 1:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS