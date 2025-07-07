RCB Star Pacer Yash Dayal Charged With Sexual Harassment By A Lady In Ghaziabad

After a Ghaziabad woman made grave accusations, Yash Dayal, a fast bowler for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India, was charged. Following the woman’s grave accusations of sexual harassment and exploitation, Dayal was charged under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to IANS, authorities discovered enough evidence during the probe to file a case against him.

After a preliminary investigation into a complaint submitted through the Chief Minister’s grievance portal, IGRS, the FIR was lodged at the Indirapuram police station. In her lawsuit, the woman claimed to have dated Dayal for five years. The woman said that the cricket player took advantage of her financially, emotionally, and physically at this time by making a fictitious marriage commitment.

Additionally, the complainant claimed that Dayal had stolen money from her during their relationship and had previously acted in a similar manner toward other women. She claimed to have screenshots, video call recordings, chat logs, and photos to back up her allegations. Following her complaint, authorities opened an investigation and legally registered the case based on the woman’s testimony and supporting documentation. Yash Dayal hasn’t been taken into custody yet, though.

Dayal’s arrest will be contingent upon additional confirmation and procedural developments, as investigators have confirmed that legal actions are now underway. Widespread discussion regarding relationship abuse, public figure accountability, and the ability of legal systems to respond to emotional and psychological harm has been spurred by this case. The complainant has made it clear that her desire for justice is motivated by her desire to restore her dignity and provide other women in similar situations more authority rather than by hatred.

Yash Dayal was a key player of RCB

When the RCB team won their first IPL championship in 2025, Yash Dayal played a key role. The left-arm bowler contributed to RCB’s championship victory by taking 13 wickets during the match. He dismissed the dangerous Azmatullah Omarzai and conceded 18 runs in 3 overs to give his team the upper hand in the summit match. In the final, RCB won by six runs over Punjab Kings.

