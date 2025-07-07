Women’s EURO 2025 Matches On July 7th: Portugal vs Italy; Spain vs Belgium

Portugal and Italy will play each other in the current UEFA Women’s Euro Cup 2025 Group B match. The tournament began with Portugal losing to Spain 0–5. Additionally, this has hurt their goal differential, which may be important at the end of the league stage. Speaking of Italy, who started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Belgium.

The Italians will advance to the quarterfinals with another victory. Speaking of the Portuguese, they must make sure they increase their Goal Difference in addition to winning. However, if the Italians win again, they and Spain will advance to the knockout stages. Before this game, Spain, the world champions, will play Belgium.

Italy vs. Portugal: Preview of the Teams

In their last five games in all competitions, Portugal has suffered four losses and one draw. In all tournaments, Italy has won three, drawn one, and lost the same number of games.

Italy vs. Portugal: Starting XI

Portugal Italy 1. Patricia Morais (GK) 1. Giuliani (GK) 2. Carole Costa 2. Lenzini 3. Diana Gomes 3. Salvai 4. Fatima Pinto 4. Linari 5. Fransica Nazareth 5. Di Guglielmo 6. Ana Borges 6. Caruso 7. Tatiana Pinto 7. Giugliano 8. Joana Marchao 8. Severini 9. Andreia Norton 9. Lisa Boattin 10. Ana Capeta 10. Cantore

Spain vs Belgium

With a resounding victory over Belgium at Stockhorn Arena, Alexia Putellas scored twice and provided two assists as Spain solidified their status as the Euro 2025 favorites.

Spain had a sluggish start in Thun after opening the score in 87 seconds against Portugal in their opening match.

The lead only lasted two minutes when Justine Vanhaevermaet climbed over the Spanish defense to nod in a Tessa Wullaert corner, but Putellas broke the tie with a rifled finish in the 22nd minute. Six minutes prior to halftime, captain Irene Paredes, who had been suspended for La Roja’s first Group B victory, scored a bullet header to give Spain the lead again.

The second half got off to an exciting start, and when Hannah Eurlings fired past Adriana Nanclares after shrugging off Ona Batlle to equalize for Belgium, the video assistant referee (VAR) had to step in to clarify that she was onside. However, the world champions responded right away once more. Mariona Caldentey added a fourth just after the hour mark, and Esther Gonzalez ran on to a deft through-ball from Putellas to slot home a clinical finish.

Claudia Pina’s fantastic curling goal nine minutes from time and Putellas’ flicked finish completed an outstanding performance as Montse Tome’s team dominated the rest of the match. If Italy wins their late Group B match against Portugal on Monday, they will advance to the knockout stages. Belgium lost the group for the second time in a row after Wullaert’s late goal was disallowed for offside; if Italy wins in Geneva, Belgium would be eliminated.

Regarding the tournament’s structure, 16 teams are competing, split up into four groups of four teams each. The quarterfinals will be reached by the top two teams in each group. The semifinals and championship game will come next. July 2–14 is when the group stage games will take place.

July 17–20 is when the Quarterfinals will take place. The semifinals are scheduled for July 23 and 24, and the final is scheduled for July 27.

