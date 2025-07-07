PSG’s Bold Journey Of 2025: From Relegation Scare To International Glory

When the last enormous representation of Paris St-Germain’s infamous “bling bling” period was swept away, the team’s path to Champions League triumph began.

The French team, which is owned by Qatar, is well-known for its lavish spending and top players as much as for anything that occurs on the field. The sole surviving member of the elite offensive trio, which also included Neymar and Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, left Paris this summer to join Real Madrid, allowing PSG to change their approach under coach Luis Enrique.

They ate up and spat out manager after manager, including Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, and Unai Emery, despite the fact that they all appeared to be oddly successful hoover almost every other club.

In some ways, the nation-state intervention at PSG has always been more accessible than its counterpart at Manchester City, with its wide range of blunders tempering the raw political power struggle at its core. They were perplexed when brand recognition and athletic achievement did not correlate with each other after signing elderly players David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Despite the fact that they were surrounded by the world’s greatest football talent, they chose to disregard it. When Neymar was consistently unintentionally hurt during the week of the Rio Carnival, they became irritated after signing him.

In that regard, Luis Enrique’s accomplishments might be considered among the most outstanding coaching assignments in contemporary football. Indeed, this new PSG is also largely a marketing gimmick: it is a homegrown squad that entered the championship game without a single player from Paris or the surrounding area; despite this, the team spent £60 million in January on Kvaratskhelia, the finest player in Italy.

Additionally, he is a coach with a light touch and clear vision. He has now replicated the feat he accomplished a decade ago, winning the Champions League while assembling a front three that closely resembles the Platonic ideal: for Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suárez back then, read Doué, Kvaratskhelia, and Dembélé now.

Everyone competes for their team, not for themselves

Enrique began establishing his beliefs within the club less than six weeks after his hiring. The club’s lone superstar, Mbappé, left to join Real Madrid a year later after Borussia Dortmund ended their promising Champions League season in the quarterfinals.

Enrique maintained that without French attacker Mbappe, the team would improve. The idea that the squad could get better after losing Ligue 1’s best scorer in each of the previous six seasons was mocked by many. However, some interpreted it as an indication that the club would at last find some stability. It turns out that Enrique was correct. Three players who were previously members of the team, Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Gonçalo Ramos, have added 21 goals, 14 goals, and 10 goals, respectively, to Mbappé’s 27 league goals from the previous season.

Paris Saint-Germain, which has one of the lowest average ages in the whole Champions League, has gained recognition this season for its youthful, industrious, and likable core group of players. Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Barcola, and Doué have all received praise.

‘Galacticos’ are outshone by PSG youthful guns

A disappointing start to the season supported the coach’s belief that it might require more than this season to contend for the Champions League, the highest reward. He might consider the Champions League triumph to be earlier than expected. This trio then helped PSG defeat the Premier League’s top teams, including Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, in the knockout stage so they could advance to Munich.

When Premier League winners Manchester City were crushed 4-2 on a rainy night in Paris, and the new brigade like Doue and Bradley Barcola rose to prominence, PSG’s new age officially began. After recovering from his Barcelona troubles, Ousmane Dembele made a spectacular cameo as a replacement.

Also, they rank #1 in the competition this season for shot-ending high turnovers, which is indicative of their fierce, high-pressing style. They often convert high-presses into attacking possibilities.

Enrique has altered how their eventual victory will be viewed, but he hasn’t altered who PSG is or what they were when Al-Khelaifi and Qatar arrived at the Parc des Princes. Finally, they have taken over European football. The project is finished.

