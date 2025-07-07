Ivan Rakitic Announces His Retirement: A Heartfelt Farewell Letter From a Champion With Croatia, Sevilla And Barcelona

“You gave me more than I could have ever imagined, football.” In a social media post reminiscing about his career, Rakitic wrote, “You gave me friends, emotions, joy, and tears.”

“It’s time to bid them farewell. Because I know that you will always be there for me, even if I walk away from you. Football, thank you. For everything”.

Rakitic, who started his career with Basel before joining Schalke, played 106 games for Croatia and was a part of the team’s 2018 World Cup final defeat to France. Prior to his final season at Hajduk Split, Rakitic spent a brief time with the Saudi team Al-Shabab last season.







His time in Barcelona

In his letter Rakitic said “Barcelona gave me everything. It’s the club of my dreams. I achieved all my goals there, playing with the best players in the world and winning everything as a team.”

In the summer of 2014, the Croatian moved from Sevilla to Barça. He joined a generation that dominated Europe by combining skill, dedication, and hard work. He swiftly adjusted to the demands of the Barça midfield. Under Luis Enrique’s leadership, he played a significant role in the team’s historic triple in his debut season: La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions League. Rakitić opened the scoring in the Berlin final against Juventus, and the goal is still ingrained in Barça supporters’ collective memory.

Rakitić participated in 310 competitive games throughout his six seasons wearing a Barça shirt (2014–2020), collecting 36 goals. Four La Liga championships, four Copas del Rey, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and two Spanish Super Cups are among his many honors. Beyond his stats, he was notable for his work ethic, tactical acumen, and perfect comprehension of players like Suárez, Messi, Busquets, and Iniesta.

As an all-around midfielder who used his skill to aid the squad and contribute to one of the most prosperous periods in FC Barcelona’s history, Ivan Rakitić will go down as a modern legend.

Rakitic participated in 887 official games, 323 of which were for Sevilla, a team that said goodbye to him this Monday as a living legend. There, he won the Europa League, scored 53 goals, provided 63 assists, and wore the captain’s armband.

