LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > Sports > Shikhar Dhawan’s Sweet Words About Son Zoraver Will Melt Your Heart: ‘Very Special Part of My Life’

Shikhar Dhawan’s Sweet Words About Son Zoraver Will Melt Your Heart: ‘Very Special Part of My Life’

Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his deep bond with his son Zoraver, calling him a special part of his life. As he launches his autobiography "The One", Dhawan shares personal highs, tough moments, and unseen struggles beyond cricket, offering fans a heartfelt look at his journey.

Shikhar Dhawan Zoraver
Shikhar Dhawan's Sweet Words About Son Zoraver Will Melt Your Heart: 'Very Special Part of My Life' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 21:55:50 IST

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan spoke about his bond with son, Zoraver, where he expressed his feelings and said that his son is a very special part of his life.

Separation from Ayesha Mukherjee and Longing for Zoraver

Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways in October 2023. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty.

Since the end of the marriage, Dhawan has not been able to meet his son Zoraver in person for two years. He often shares pictures of his son on social media, expressing his longing to reunite with Zoraver.

Speaking about his son, Dhawan told ANI, “He’s my son and a very special part of my life. Some of my most cherished memories have been with him, especially during the times he joined me on tours. Watching him grow, sharing laughs, and having those quiet father-son moments amidst the chaos of cricket is something that is also mentioned in the book. He’s a part of my journey, and this book is as much about those personal chapters as it is about cricket.”

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Autobiography “The One”

On July 1, Shikhar Dhawan officially announced his much-anticipated autobiography, “The One”, through a heartfelt and introspective Instagram reel that has already resonated with fans across the country.

Known for his flamboyant strokeplay, signature moustache twirl, and unwavering resilience, Dhawan is now ready to turn the spotlight inward, sharing his personal story beyond the boundaries and big scores.

Speaking about his book, Dhawan said, “My book isn’t just about centuries and trophies. It’s about the phases of my life you haven’t seen. It dives into my favourite memories, unseen moments, and the times I had to fight my way back through doubts, injuries, and tough days. Moreover, it’s about everything that made me reach where I am today.”

A Look Inside Dhawan’s Emotional and Personal Journey

“The One” promises to be a raw and unfiltered journey through the many layers of Dhawan’s life — from his childhood in Delhi, fuelled by dreams of wearing the Indian jersey, to becoming one of India’s most consistent and celebrated openers in white-ball cricket.

While cricketing accolades and iconic innings are expected, the book’s real depth lies in the moments that went unnoticed — the battles with self-doubt, the emotional toll of injuries, personal reinventions, and silent comebacks.

“The One” captures the full spectrum of Dhawan’s life, his career highs, personal trials, leadership roles, and the quieter, introspective struggles that shaped him. At its core, the book is about dreaming, falling, learning, and rising again and again.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Retirement and Career Stats

On the professional front, Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket in August last year. Following his retirement, he joined the Karnali Yaks after being released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

The former southpaw pulled the curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Kiran More Recalls MS Dhoni’s Early Days: ‘The Spark We Saw Was Special’

Tags: shikhar dhawanShikhar Dhawan BiographyZoraver

More News

Delhi Speaker Demands Apology From Congress Chief Over Rs 2.35 Crore ‘Shauchmahal’ Claim
Brad Pitt’s F1 Middle-Finger Turned Into Fist: The Sanitization of Sports Drama
Confirmed! Smriti Irani Returns To TV As Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot- First Leaked Look Goes Viral!
Shikhar Dhawan’s Sweet Words About Son Zoraver Will Melt Your Heart: ‘Very Special Part of My Life’
Kiran More Recalls MS Dhoni’s Early Days: ‘The Spark We Saw Was Special’
What Is UAE Golden Visa? Indians Can Get It By Paying This One-Time Fee
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! Ex CSK Player Deepak Chahar Wishes Legend Keeps Playing
Congress-Led INDIA Bloc Approach SC Over EC’s SIR Exercisenin Bihar, Hearing On July 10
India’s Sai Kishore Joins Surrey for County Championship Double-Header
Akash Deep’s Childhood Friend On His Sister’s Recovery: ‘BCCI, Lucknow Team Management Helped A Lot’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?