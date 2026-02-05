LIVE TV
Home > Sports > RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

WPL 2026 Live Streaming Free, RCB vs DC Live: Check all the telecast and live streaming details of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals final match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 here on NewsX.

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match on TV And Online OTT Channel | Image Credit: X
RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match on TV And Online OTT Channel | Image Credit: X

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Published: February 5, 2026 16:38:40 IST

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

WPL 2026 Live Streaming RCB vs DC WPL Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana will have a golden chance to guide her side to parity with Mumbai Indians in terms of Women’s Premier League titles, while Delhi Capitals aim to end their long-standing final jinx when the two most entertaining teams of WPL 2026 clash in the summit showdown on Thursday.

Former champions RCB have enjoyed a dream run this season, repeatedly showcasing their ability to absorb pressure and bounce back when it matters most. 

That resilience helped Mandhana’s side script history by opening their campaign with five straight victories, making them the first team in WPL history to achieve the feat.

RCB’s dominance has also been driven by timely individual brilliance, with one or two players consistently stepping up in crunch moments — a trend that has defined their impressive WPL 2026 campaign and set the tone heading into the final. 

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Live Streaming Details 

When is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final?

The WPL 2026 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be played on Thursday, February 5, at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. 

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 final start?

The RCB vs DC WPL final match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final LIVE on TV in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League 2026 Final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. 

Where to watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final live telecast on mobile and OTT platforms in India?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final live streaming will be available on the Jio+Hotstar platform in India. 

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat. 

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:38 PM IST
RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

QUICK LINKS