RCB vs SRH: Yograj Singh Slams Abhishek Sharma With ‘Stop Making Reels’ Jibe, Sparks Controversy Ahead of IPL 2026 Opener at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs SRH: As the thrilling showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comes closer, everyone will have their eyes on SRH’s star man, Abhishek Sharma. The 25-year-old recently had a dream-come-true moment, winning the T20 World Cup 2026 with the Indian team but on an individual basis, his performance in the tournament resembled a rollercoaster with extreme ups and downs.

While finishing the tournament on a historic note by hitting a crucial 19-ball fifty against New Zealand in the final, Abhishek’s journey was nevertheless marred by inconsistencies. He had a terrible start of three successive ducks and in the meantime, he had low single-digit scores in the matches against West Indies and England. Although his bold nature is the main reason why people like watching him bat, it has also resulted in a passionate debate about his discipline and concentration.

What’s Wrong With Abhishek Sharma?

Yograj Singh- the one is widely known as the father of the India legend Yuvraj Singh and his son also happens to be Abhishek’s guru-didn’t hold back his comments on the young left-hand batsman but also he revealed his concerns. Yograj, who is known for his quite straightforward and no-nonsense way of dealing with the game, has now brought up his concern that Abhishek is getting side-tracked by the lure of fame.

“You fail because your mind is somewhere else. What is happening to Shubman Gill, Abhishek? The failure comes only when your mind is diverted somewhere else. That is what is happening with Abhishek. The guy walks around doing reels, that isn’t his job,” Yograj told InsideSport.

Yograj, who famously mentored his son Yuvraj into one of India’s greatest match-winners, believes the modern generation is losing sight of the “grind” required to maintain greatness. He laid out a grueling regimen he feels the youngster should be following.

“He should bloody well go to bed at 9 PM, wake up at 5 AM, and play a thousand balls. It would take him another age to go closer to Yuvraj Singh. The whole universe works on discipline. That’s how cricketers should work. Where are cricketers going wrong? Parties, girls, money, shooting all the time,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma ‘Disgusts’ Yograj Singh

Abhishek presently holds an amazing T20I career strike-rate of 190. 46, however Yograj is “disgusted” by the batter’s continuous attempts to hit every ball for a maximum. Before the key IPL 2026 game against RCB, Yograj issued a caution that “entertaining the crowd” should not be a reason for losing one’s technical balance.

“I’m very disgusted with him (Sharma). There are times when I drop him messages – don’t take this game for granted. He will always say ‘yes, sir’. There is something called a single, a double, and a boundary. Every time you cannot hit the ball in the air. You cannot keep hitting sixes and entertaining the crowd. You will fail,” he concluded.

As the RCB vs SRH clash gets nearer, Abhishek is the one under pressure to demonstrate that he can be aggressive in his natural instincts while being disciplined as his mentors want. He may choose a bat to answer or just another Instagram reel; it is a question of time.

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