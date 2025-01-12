Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona : Ancelotti Confirms Unchanged Lineup For El Clasico Super Cup Final

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he will field the same lineup for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona as he did in their semifinal victory over Mallorca

Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona : Ancelotti Confirms Unchanged Lineup For El Clasico Super Cup Final

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he will field the same lineup for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona as he did in their semifinal victory over Mallorca. The match, held in Saudi Arabia, marks the latest chapter of the legendary El Clasico rivalry, with both teams vying for supremacy.

Key Players Ready for the Showdown

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, there were concerns over the availability of stars Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, and Luka Modric. However, Ancelotti assured fans during Saturday’s pre-match press conference that all three players are fit and ready to feature. Luka Modric, who was recovering from a virus, has also been cleared to play.

“The problems from the match against Mallorca have been resolved,” Ancelotti said. “We arrive with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence, as always in the finals.”

Real Madrid’s momentum is bolstered by their commanding 3-0 semifinal win, with Ancelotti aiming for his third trophy of the season. Despite Barcelona’s recent struggles, including blowing a six-point La Liga lead to trail Madrid by five points, Ancelotti remains cautious.

Lineup and Strategy

The Italian manager stressed the importance of avoiding past mistakes, referring to Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Madrid in October. “A Clasico is always a Clasico, even more so if it is a final. Playing against Barcelona is always something special,” he remarked.

Madrid’s lineup remains unchanged from the semifinal. Thibaut Courtois will guard the goal, with Ferland Mendy on the left, Lucas Vazquez on the right, and Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni in central defense. Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde form the midfield pivot, with Jude Bellingham taking an advanced role.

The attacking trio features Vinicius Junior on the left, Rodrygo on the right, and Kylian Mbappe as the central striker. Vinicius, who starred in last year’s final, will look to replicate his heroics.

Ancelotti’s Confidence in Madrid’s Preparation

With the team fully fit and motivated, Ancelotti is optimistic about securing another title. “We’re very close to another title, and we’re thinking positively. I am aware that in football anything can happen, especially when the opponent competes as it has competed,” he said.

As Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to face off, fans eagerly await another thrilling chapter in this historic rivalry.

Read More : Buffalo Bills Vs Denver Broncos Wild Card Showdown: Start Time, Streaming Options, And More

Filed under

FC Barcelona Real Madrid

Advertisement

Also Read

Man United And Arsenal Deliver Thrilling Finish In FA Cup Third Round

Man United And Arsenal Deliver Thrilling Finish In FA Cup Third Round

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Buffalo Bills Vs Denver Broncos Wild Card Showdown: Start Time, Streaming Options, And More

Buffalo Bills Vs Denver Broncos Wild Card Showdown: Start Time, Streaming Options, And More

Trump Leaves Netizens In Splits With A Hilarious Spin On His Viral Moment With Barack Obama: ‘Masterclass in Trolling’

Trump Leaves Netizens In Splits With A Hilarious Spin On His Viral Moment With Barack...

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Fielded From Mustafabad In Third Candidate List

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Fielded From Mustafabad In Third Candidate List

Entertainment

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox