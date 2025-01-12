Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona : Ancelotti Confirms Unchanged Lineup For El Clasico Super Cup Final

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he will field the same lineup for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona as he did in their semifinal victory over Mallorca

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he will field the same lineup for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona as he did in their semifinal victory over Mallorca. The match, held in Saudi Arabia, marks the latest chapter of the legendary El Clasico rivalry, with both teams vying for supremacy.

Key Players Ready for the Showdown

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, there were concerns over the availability of stars Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, and Luka Modric. However, Ancelotti assured fans during Saturday’s pre-match press conference that all three players are fit and ready to feature. Luka Modric, who was recovering from a virus, has also been cleared to play.

“The problems from the match against Mallorca have been resolved,” Ancelotti said. “We arrive with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence, as always in the finals.”

Real Madrid’s momentum is bolstered by their commanding 3-0 semifinal win, with Ancelotti aiming for his third trophy of the season. Despite Barcelona’s recent struggles, including blowing a six-point La Liga lead to trail Madrid by five points, Ancelotti remains cautious.

Lineup and Strategy

The Italian manager stressed the importance of avoiding past mistakes, referring to Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Madrid in October. “A Clasico is always a Clasico, even more so if it is a final. Playing against Barcelona is always something special,” he remarked.

Madrid’s lineup remains unchanged from the semifinal. Thibaut Courtois will guard the goal, with Ferland Mendy on the left, Lucas Vazquez on the right, and Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni in central defense. Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde form the midfield pivot, with Jude Bellingham taking an advanced role.

The attacking trio features Vinicius Junior on the left, Rodrygo on the right, and Kylian Mbappe as the central striker. Vinicius, who starred in last year’s final, will look to replicate his heroics.

Ancelotti’s Confidence in Madrid’s Preparation

With the team fully fit and motivated, Ancelotti is optimistic about securing another title. “We’re very close to another title, and we’re thinking positively. I am aware that in football anything can happen, especially when the opponent competes as it has competed,” he said.

As Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to face off, fans eagerly await another thrilling chapter in this historic rivalry.

