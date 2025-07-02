Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Sports > Red Panda Injured in Shocking Fall During WNBA Halftime Show

Red Panda Injured in Shocking Fall During WNBA Halftime Show

Red Panda, the famed unicycle performer, suffered a fall during her halftime act at the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final. She was visibly injured and helped off the court. Known for her bowl-flipping routine, fans are now wishing her a swift recovery after decades of thrilling performances.

red panda
Red Panda injured during WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 11:40:28 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Beloved halftime entertainer Red Panda, famous for her high-risk unicycle bowl-flipping act, suffered a painful fall during the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night (July 01). Midway through her signature performance on an 8-foot-tall unicycle, she lost balance and tumbled to the court, clutching her left wrist in visible pain. The incident halted her act, and she was later wheeled off the court for medical assistance. Her condition has not yet been officially updated.

A Longtime Icon of Halftime Shows

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, is a Chinese American acrobat who has been captivating basketball fans for decades with her gravity-defying performances. Her act, which involves flipping multiple bowls onto her head using only her feet while balancing on a towering unicycle, has become one of the most recognizable and celebrated halftime routines in professional sports. She has been a regular fixture at NBA and WNBA games, NCAA tournaments, and special events across the United States.

Despite the fall, Red Panda’s impact on the entertainment side of basketball remains unmatched. Most recently, she appeared during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, thrilling fans with her precision and poise. Her rare blend of athleticism, balance, and showmanship has made her a fan favorite for years.


Community Concern and Widespread Support

Following Tuesday night’s (July 01) accident, concern quickly spread through social media, with fans and players alike sending messages of support. Red Panda’s consistency and bravery in executing one of the most difficult live routines in sports entertainment have earned her a loyal following. Many are now hoping for a speedy recovery and a safe return to the spotlight. As updates on her condition are awaited, the basketball world stands in solidarity with one of its most iconic performers.

Must Read: Evans Ends Wimbledon Drought with Convincing Victory

Tags: red pandarong niuwnba games
Advertisement

More News

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?