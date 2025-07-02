Red Panda Injured in Shocking Fall During WNBA Halftime Show

Beloved halftime entertainer Red Panda, famous for her high-risk unicycle bowl-flipping act, suffered a painful fall during the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night (July 01). Midway through her signature performance on an 8-foot-tall unicycle, she lost balance and tumbled to the court, clutching her left wrist in visible pain. The incident halted her act, and she was later wheeled off the court for medical assistance. Her condition has not yet been officially updated.

A Longtime Icon of Halftime Shows

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, is a Chinese American acrobat who has been captivating basketball fans for decades with her gravity-defying performances. Her act, which involves flipping multiple bowls onto her head using only her feet while balancing on a towering unicycle, has become one of the most recognizable and celebrated halftime routines in professional sports. She has been a regular fixture at NBA and WNBA games, NCAA tournaments, and special events across the United States.

Despite the fall, Red Panda’s impact on the entertainment side of basketball remains unmatched. Most recently, she appeared during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, thrilling fans with her precision and poise. Her rare blend of athleticism, balance, and showmanship has made her a fan favorite for years.

Tatum, Hali, and now Red Panda These injuries are getting out of control pic.twitter.com/B0mMwK2k9z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 2, 2025





Community Concern and Widespread Support

Following Tuesday night’s (July 01) accident, concern quickly spread through social media, with fans and players alike sending messages of support. Red Panda’s consistency and bravery in executing one of the most difficult live routines in sports entertainment have earned her a loyal following. Many are now hoping for a speedy recovery and a safe return to the spotlight. As updates on her condition are awaited, the basketball world stands in solidarity with one of its most iconic performers.

