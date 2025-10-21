REFILE: Maccabi Tel Aviv 'excited' about top European basketball returning to Israel

VIDEO SHOWS: MACCABI TEL AVIV PLAYER JEFF DOWTIN JR BEING INTERVIEWED IN RESPONSE TO EUROLEAGUE BASKETBALL STATEMENT, FOOTAGE OF MACCABI TEL AVIV PRACTICE SESSION EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING TO ADD ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE OF MACCABI TEL AVIV TEAM PRACTICE SESSION SHOWS: TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv – Access all) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MACCABI TEL AVIV BC POINT GUARD, JEFF DOWTIN JR, SAYING: "Yes, no, I'm definitely excited. Definitely coming to Maccabi, I was expecting to play in front of a big crowd, obviously, with everything that was going on, we didn't have that yet. So I know for the fans and for the staff and the history of this program, we're definitely excited for the games to be back here, definitely to play in front of our home crowd. It takes away all the travelling, I guess, and us just hopping off flight to flight and having to play. So we're definitely excited and we're just ready." REPORTER (OFF CAMERA), ASKING: "Can you picture it in your mind going into Menora and seeing all of the fans in the Euroleague game?" "I can definitely picture it, but I think the picture in my mind won't be how I actually see it when the time comes. I've seen videos, I've seen pictures, but to actually be there and experience it, I can't wait, I'm excited. Everybody has said nothing but great things about the environment, playing in Menora Gym, and I just can't wait to get out there and play in front of those fans. REPORTER (OFF CAMERA), ASKING: "A few words about Madrid, though, maybe, how you prepare?" "Great team, excited to play, I've watched a lot of film on them, great group of guards, great big men. Have to be ready on the defensive end, we got to go through our schemes and our strategies. A veteran group too, so with Campazzo being their leader, their point guard, you got to be ready, stay focused, and get the win." 2. VARIOUS OF TEAM PRACTICE SESSION IN PROGRESS STORY: Basketball’s top European competitions are set to become the first to return to Israel since the October 7, 2023 attacks, after clubs agreed on Tuesday (October 21) to resume Euroleague and EuroCup games in the country from December 1, following recent ceasefire and peace initiatives in the region, the organisation said. On Tuesday, Maccabi Tel Aviv's Jeff Dowtin said he was excited at the prospect of playing games in front of a large crowd in Israel. Games involving Israeli teams have been held at neutral venues since October 2023 due to the conflict in Gaza. Six-time champions Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv are the Israeli clubs in this season's Euroleague, while Hapoel Jerusalem play in the EuroCup. "After thoughtful deliberation, ECA clubs agreed on the proposal to set December 1, 2025, as the date for games to resume in Israel. Until then, Euroleague Basketball will continue to carefully monitor developments, stay in close contact with local and foreign authorities, visiting teams, and all relevant organisations," Euroleague Basketball said in a statement. Israel and Hamas, however, have accused each other of repeated breaches of the ceasefire since it was formally agreed eight days ago, with flashes of violence and recriminations over the pace of returning hostage bodies, bringing in aid and opening borders. (Production: Joseph Andrews, Tim Hart)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)