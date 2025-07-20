LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Results Of UFC 318: Max Holloway Disrupts Dustin Poirier’s Ideal Farewell

Poirier broke down in tears when the UFC released a tribute video. He took off his gloves and left the Octagon to the tune of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, as is customary.

It was the third time the two had faced one other; in the 33-year-old's UFC debut, Poirier had defeated Holloway in the first two bouts.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 12:13:33 IST

When Poirier and Holloway faced up for the third time in New Orleans on Saturday, they wrote another thrilling chapter in their friendly rivalry. Poirier was dropped twice by Holloway early on, but he was able to get back up and give himself some life. Ultimately, however, the Hawaiian prevailed as Poirier put down his gloves for the last time, overcoming the storm and the hostile crowd.

With the conclusion of UFC 318, Dustin Poirier’s career is over.  After a distinguished career in the UFC, where he was among the top lightweight fighters for the previous five or more years, “The Diamond” returns to MMA. But Poirier was unable to complete the moment with a victory because Max Holloway, the former featherweight champion, was simply too strong.

Fight recap

The UFC had a layup in the contest. Poirier, one of the most well-liked combatants in the history of the sport. Holloway, a well-liked former champion, is entering the lightweight class. Two potential UFC Hall of Famers who have a shared past. Two well-known entertainers, specifically designed for a title the UFC frequently uses in circumstances similar to this one.  the opportunity for a spectacular farewell to Poirier’s career. They gave in.

After defeating Poirier in the first round, Holloway appeared to be on the edge of winning again in the second. But Poirier turned the tide entirely when he startled Holloway and then leaped his signature guillotine to seize total control.

In rounds three and four, Holloway bounced back to produce more of the same, with some of his best striking to date. To support a comeback that might have required a finish considering what was probably on the scorecards, Poirier seemed to gain momentum as the fight continued. Holloway invited Poirier into the center-octagon phone booth in an attempt to finish the fifth the same way he slept with Justin Gaethje. Poirier had the ideal ending, win or lose, even though there was no insane knockout. 

Holloway stood for the win interview with ESPN’s Daniel Cormier after the fight, and then he hurried off.

