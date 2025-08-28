Guess Who Is the Richest Cricketer? You Won’t Believe Who Tops the List!

When we think of cricket’s richest players, only some names pop into our heads, maybe Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, or MS Dhoni. However, today, not a person on that list is the richest cricketer; actually, none of them are. The richest cricketer is Aryaman Birla, son of an Indian industrialist, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Aryaman Birla: The Surprise Winner

Aryaman Birla played for a couple of games for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and played some Ranji Trophy matches as well, but Aryaman’s net worth of ₹70,000 crore comes from the Aditya Birla Group (a conglomerate run by his family). Aryaman doesn’t have much of a cricketing career, with 414 runs in 9 matches, but plays an active role in the operations of the group.

Icons of Indian Cricket

After Aryaman, we have cricketing legends at the top with Sachin Tendulkar worth an estimated ₹1,300 crore as India’s richest retired cricketer. Virat Kohli comes in as the richest active cricketer at ₹1,050 crore, and MS Dhoni weighs in at almost ₹1,000 crore.

International Greats also made the List

Sourav Ganguly (₹634 crore), Ricky Ponting (₹580 crore), Jacques Kallis (₹580 crore), Brian Lara (₹500 crore), and Yuvraj Singh (₹280 crore).

Richest Cricketers in the World (2025)

Rank Cricketer Net Worth (₹) Key Source of Wealth 1 Aryaman Birla 70,000 crore Aditya Birla Group, Business Empire 2 Sachin Tendulkar 1,300 crore Endorsements, Investments, Cricket 3 Virat Kohli 1,050 crore Cricket, Endorsements, Business Ventures 4 MS Dhoni 1,000 crore IPL, Endorsements, Investments 5 Sourav Ganguly 634 crore Cricket, Administration, Endorsements 6 Ricky Ponting 580 crore Commentary, Coaching, Endorsements 7 Jacques Kallis 580 crore Cricket, Coaching, Endorsements 8 Brian Lara 500 crore Cricket, Coaching, Endorsements 9 Yuvraj Singh 280 crore Cricket, Endorsements, Business

DISCLAIMER- The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available reports and estimates. Actual wealth may vary over time.