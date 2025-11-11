LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma Dances To 'Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' During Couple's Wedding Shoot, Watch

Rohit Sharma Dances To ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ During Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Watch

A viral video captured cricketer Rohit Sharma dancing to ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ during a couple’s wedding photoshoot near his residence. The lighthearted gesture left the couple pleasantly surprised. As Rohit enjoys a short break before India’s South Africa tour, he continues to dominate headlines from topping the ODI batting rankings to reportedly being retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 11, 2025 23:00:46 IST

Rohit Sharma Dances To ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ During Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Watch

Rohit Sharma displayed his cheerful side in a video that quickly went viral on social media. The 38-year-old cricketer was seen dancing to the popular song ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ while a couple near his residence posed for a wedding photoshoot.

 The couple smiled in surprise at the unexpected moment as the former India captain joined their celebration with his playful dance moves. The groom responded with a respectful gesture, while the bride joyfully remarked, “Yeh toh moment hai,” appreciating Rohit’s spontaneous gesture.

Rohit Sharma Enjoys Break Before South Africa Test Series

Rohit Sharma is currently away from cricketing duties as India prepares for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, a format he has retired from.

The cricketer recently concluded a successful ODI series against Australia, where he earned the Player of the Series title. His century in the final match sealed the award. Rohit will next return to action for India during the ODI series against South Africa, beginning on November 30. Fans eagerly await his return as he continues to dominate in the limited-overs format.

Rohit Sharma Claims Top Spot in ODI Batting Rankings

Rohit Sharma’s stellar performances against Australia helped him climb to the No. 1 position in the ICC men’s ODI batting rankings.

He overtook India’s current captain, Shubman Gill, who slipped to fourth place. Veteran batter Virat Kohli also dropped to sixth. Rohit’s consistent run-scoring ability and leadership on the field have strengthened his position as one of India’s finest ODI batters. His return to the top of the rankings reflects his strong comeback and form ahead of the upcoming South Africa series.

Reports suggest that Mumbai Indians (MI) will retain Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In IPL 2025, Rohit scored 418 runs in 15 matches, guiding MI to the playoffs despite a slow start to the season. His consistent performances and leadership experience make him a vital part of the franchise.

Sources indicate that MI values his presence both as a senior player and a mentor to younger talents. Fans expect Rohit to continue his successful journey with the franchise next season.

Rohit Sharma has also undergone a major fitness transformation in recent months. The Indian opener reportedly lost more than 10 kilograms, impressing fans and fitness experts alike. His leaner and more agile look has sparked admiration across social media.

Fitness trainers close to the cricketer shared that Rohit followed a strict diet and workout regime to achieve the change. The transformation is seen as a part of his preparation for upcoming international matches, ensuring he maintains peak form and fitness through the season.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:00 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Dances To ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ During Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Watch

QUICK LINKS