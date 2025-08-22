LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ruben Dias Pledges Future To Manchester City With New Contract

Ruben Dias Pledges Future To Manchester City With New Contract

Ruben Dias's contract with Manchester City has been extended till 2029. He displayed his affection for Manchester and its supporters by taking delight in playing for the team.

Dias will remain a valuable defensive asset for City as it fights at the highest level thanks to the deal.
Dias will remain a valuable defensive asset for City as it fights at the highest level thanks to the deal.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 22, 2025 17:45:42 IST

Manchester City has retained the services of Ruben Dias with the long standing defender committing to a new four year contract, leaving until the summer of 2029. The 28 years old Portuguese international arrived in City after a move in September 2020, becoming a key in his defensive line. 

Ruben Dias and Manchester City career

Throughout his five years in the Etihad Stadium, Dias has emerged with more than 200 appearances and has played a crucial role in the success of his club where his club has won four premier leagues and a UEFA Champions League title. His managerial and defensive skills have made a key contribution to the success of Manchester City both in the domestic and European front.

Ruben Dias on his contract with Manchester City

Dias stated, “I am very happy today. I am so honoured to be affiliated with this great Club. My aim is to be at the top of the sport and to be competing trophies and that is why I want to be at City.” He also said that he loved Manchester calling it his home adding that he loved the Manchester City fans as well. “They have been an incredible support since the first day and I would like to thank them.” As he now looks forward to the future, Dias reflected on his desire to remain a key figure with a statement he made, “My task now is to do all I can to be the best over the duration of this contract so that I can play a role in helping us to challenge on more silverware.”

Hugo Viana on Ruben Dias

According to Hugo Viana, the Director of Football of the club, Dias has a pro work ethic and a good overall leader, and then he added, “His level of hard work, professionalism and sheer dedication to the cause are evident to us all daily. He is a dressing room and pitch leader.” Viana emphasized the fact that the performances of Dias during the last five years were excellent and that his dedication to the club is priceless.

This contract extension will see Manchester City maintain one of their most solid defenders who will remain with the club to retain their position and play in their quest to win countless trophies in the domestic and European tournaments.

Also Read: AIFF’s Draft Constitution Governance Reform Moves Parallel To ISL Crisis

