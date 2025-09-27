LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Saina Nehwal Inspires With Her Journey, Tries Pickleball And Shares Excitement For India–Pakistan Clash

Saina Nehwal Inspires With Her Journey, Tries Pickleball And Shares Excitement For India–Pakistan Clash

Over the years she has brought home several medals including the prestigious Olympic bronze and established herself as a pioneer who inspired millions to take up badminton.

Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: September 27, 2025 23:01:44 IST

India’s star badminton player Saina Nehwal has been one of the country’s most celebrated athletes. Over the years she has brought home several medals including the prestigious Olympic bronze and established herself as a pioneer who inspired millions to take up badminton. Even today she continues to be a strong role model for the younger generation not only for her achievements but also for her fighting spirit.

In a surprising yet refreshing move Saina recently tried her hand at pickleball a sport quite different from badminton. Despite being new to the game she displayed the same energy, focus and sportsmanship that have defined her badminton career. Speaking about the experience Saina said that playing a new sport is always exciting and it allows athletes to keep learning and exploring. Her willingness to step onto a different court reflects her openminded approach towards sports and fitness.

Even today Saina Nehwal continues to inspire countless fans and her role in Indian badminton remains beyond comparison. She not only gave the sport new recognition in the country but also turned it into a game followed in every household. Young shuttlers of this generation including world champions from India often acknowledge Saina for showing them the path and proving that Indian players can succeed at the highest level. Her true legacy is measured not just in the medals she has won but in the way she transformed the image of badminton in India.

Meanwhile sports fever in India is running high for another reason that is the much awaited India Pakistan cricket clash. Taking place on Sunday, 28th September, 2025 this electrifying contest has already captured the attention of millions across the nation. Fans are preparing themselves with excitement and expectations since an India Pakistan game is never treated like an ordinary match but rather an occasion full of emotions, energy and national pride.

Interestingly Saina Nehwal herself expressed her excitement for the big clash. Just like millions of fans she is also looking forward to cheering for Team India. She said that the entire country is eagerly waiting for this battle on the cricket field and she too is hopeful of watching India register a memorable win.

From dominating badminton courts to showing curiosity for pickleball and now joining fans in anticipation of the cricket showdown Saina Nehwal continues to connect with the sporting spirit of the nation. Her journey is a reminder that sports in any form have the power to unite, inspire and bring joy to people everywhere.

QUICK LINKS