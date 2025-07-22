LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sarfaraz Khan Redefines Himself With Incredible Physique Update

Sarfaraz Khan Redefines Himself With Incredible Physique Update

Many people were taken aback by Sarfaraz Khan's weight loss journey, and on Monday, a picture of him went viral on social media. The cricket player's significant change is seen in the 17 kg weight loss.

Sarfaraz Khan sends a clear message to all of the selectors with his internet commotion and diligent gym effort.
Sarfaraz Khan sends a clear message to all of the selectors with his internet commotion and diligent gym effort.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:58:16 IST

In addition to making headlines with his bat, Sarfaraz Khan, one of India’s most reliable players in local red-ball cricket, has also undergone an amazing fitness makeover. The right-handed batter’s 17-kilogram weight loss has silenced long-standing concerns about his fitness.

Sarfaraz was not selected for the current Test series in England, despite dominating the domestic circuit in terms of runs scored. Despite making his India debut against England in February of this year, a permanent place in the team has proven difficult to come by. Frequently, his exclusion from the team was attributed to concerns about his physical fitness.

Sarfaraz posts about his body makeover on social media

Sarfaraz was determined to disprove his sceptics, so he celebrated his weight loss milestone on social media by posting a photo from the gym. Fans complimented his discipline and effort, and the post went viral very quickly. Sarfaraz’s exclusion from the team had been criticised by a number of former cricket players. Harbhajan Singh, a seasoned spinner, had previously said he was surprised by the selection decision.

“To be honest, it’s startling and disheartening that Sarfaraz’s name isn’t displayed. However, I think he has the mental fortitude to bounce back stronger. If not now, then soon. His time will come.” According to Harbhajan, “Karun Nair, who once scored a triple century against England and didn’t get many chances after that, is now back in the mix.”

Sarfaraz appeared to lose the support of the team management following a disappointing tour of Australia. He isn’t giving up, though, as seen by his current metamorphosis. Sarfaraz’s dedication to staying fit has rekindled discussions about his future with the national team and served as a reminder to selectors of his will to return.

Kevin Pietersen on X 

Sarfaraz’s diligence was commended by Kevin Pietersen, who wrote on X: “Excellent work, young man! Many congratulations, and I have no doubt that it will result in more reliable and superior on-field performances. I appreciate how much time you’ve taken to rearrange your priorities! LFG.”
Although he praised Sarfaraz’s perseverance, he made fun of Prithvi by implying that the child should also improve his physical condition. “Please, could someone show this to Prithvi? You can do it!  Strong mind, strong body.” Prithvi chose to leave Mumbai after being passed over by the selectors. Beginning with the upcoming domestic season, the former captain of India U19 will play for Maharashtra.

