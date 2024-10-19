Sarfaraz’s Century And Pant’s 99 Elevate India To 438 On Day 4

Sarfaraz Khan’s stellar 150 runs and Rishabh Pant’s near-century of 99 guided India to a formidable total of 438 with six wickets lost at the end of the second session on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The second session resumed with India […]

Sarfaraz Khan’s stellar 150 runs and Rishabh Pant’s near-century of 99 guided India to a formidable total of 438 with six wickets lost at the end of the second session on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The second session resumed with India at 344/3, as Sarfaraz and Pant remained unbeaten on 125 off 154 balls and 53 off 56 balls, respectively, with the deficit reduced to just 12 runs.

The duo brought up the 350-run mark in the 72nd over, and by the 73rd over, India had taken the lead over the Blackcaps. Just four overs later, they completed a solid 150-run partnership. Sarfaraz reached his 150 in the 84th over, taking a single off right-arm seamer Matt Henry, with his innings featuring 18 fours and three sixes. However, he was dismissed in the next over after scoring 150 runs.

Following Sarfaraz’s exit, veteran KL Rahul joined Pant in the middle. Pant fell next in the 89th over, dismissed for 99 by right-arm seamer William O’Rourke. His explosive innings came at a strike rate of 94.29, including nine boundaries and five sixes.

After Pant’s dismissal, left-hander Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat, but Rahul managed only five runs before he was dismissed at the stroke of tea, scoring 12 runs with two fours.

Earlier in the day, under dark clouds at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sarfaraz and Pant emerged as pillars of hope for the hosts. Sarfaraz wasted no time in starting India’s chase to reduce a massive 125-run deficit, targeting O’Rourke in the second over with two boundaries.

The partnership grew stronger, with Sarfaraz relying on late cuts to accumulate runs. After finally reaching his century, he celebrated by punching the air in joy. Despite captain Tom Latham’s efforts to introduce spin to counter the duo, Sarfaraz and Pant continued to dominate, with Pant occasionally sending the ball soaring into the stands.

Pant reached his 18th Test fifty just as the trail was reduced to 12 runs when rain interrupted play. The drizzle intensified, leading to an early lunch despite a couple of overs remaining.

Brief Score: India 46 & 438/6 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2-100) vs New Zealand 402 (Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65, Devon Conway 91; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72).

