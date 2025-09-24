LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 18:30:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Devendra Savant and Kashmira Kudale emerged victorious in the 2nd Maharashtra State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament, which concluded at SMAAASH, Utopia City, and Mumbai.

The event was organised by the Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling Association (MTBA) with the support of the Tenpin Bowling Federation (India), as per a release from MTBA.

In the men’s finals, played in a maximum pinfall over 2 games format, Devendra Savant (166) who trailed Nitin Shah (187) by 21 pins after Game 1.

Showed great composure under pressure to come back strongly in Game 2 with a high score of 213, and Nitin scored 186. Devendra finished with an overall Pinfall of 379 to edge past Nitin Shah (372) by just 7 pins to win the title .

The knockout rounds produced edge-of-the-seat action. In the men’s semi-finals, Nitin Shah got past Srujay Parekh 352-341, while Devendra Savant got the better of Sanket Raut 352 -330 to set up a high-voltage final.

The women’s final saw Kashmira Kudale defeat Pari Bathija in a closely contested match. Kashmira registered 160 and 144 (total 304) against Pari’s 129 and 154 (total 283) to secure the women’s crown.

During the qualifying stages, Srujay Parekh stole the spotlight by setting a new Maharashtra State record, scoring a total pinfall of 1240 pins at an average of 206.67, a block of 6 games. He also finished with the highest average after 12 games – 196.67, underlining his consistency.

Special Awards:

Highest Block of 6 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh- 1240 pinfall (New State Record)

Highest Block of 6 Games (Women): Pari Bathija- 895 pinfall

Highest Average after 12 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh- 196.67. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: devendra-savantmaharashtranitin-shahsanket-rautsrujay-parekhtenpin-bowling

RELATED News

Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information
Proteas, West Indies T20 series likely to be reduced due to clash with World Cup
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Sophie Devine backs youngsters to thrive for New Zealand at World Cup

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: Dallas ICE Detention Center Shooting: 3 Shot, Gunman Kills Self
Anastasiia Rybakova from Siberia Crowned as Alcazar Watches DQUE Mrs Asia Global 2025
Here’s How Google Gemini AI Can Help With Playing Games On Your Phone!
"They only gain votes by playing Hindu-Muslim card": Mehbooba Mufti
Protesters rally outside UN in New York against Iran ahead of President Pezeshkian's General Assembly address
Ladakh Protest Turns Violent: 4 Dead, 50= Injured in Leh Statehood Agitation
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
"He was very passionate about it": Zubeen Garg's wife on late singer's upcoming last film 'Roi Roi Binale'
The Undisputed Pan-India Superstar: Here’s How Prabhas’ Baahubali Made History
Celebrating the Architects of Tomorrow: A Recap of the Early Education Excellence Awards 2025
Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament
Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament
Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament
Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

QUICK LINKS