Home > Sports > Second-half surge against Nepal puts India in SAFF U17 final

Second-half surge against Nepal puts India in SAFF U17 final

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 08:04:07 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 26 (ANI): In a commanding performance, the India U-17 men’s national team brushed aside Nepal with a comprehensive 3-0 victory to book their place in the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025.

The semi-final, held at the Racecourse International Stadium, saw the defending champions finally convert their dominance into goals, setting up a title clash against Bangladesh, who earlier defeated Pakistan 2-0, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba (61′) and substitutes Azlaan Shah Kh (80′) and Diamond Singh Thokchom (90+4′) were the scorers as the Blue Colts notched up their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

While the scoreline at half-time remained goalless, it belied India’s authority and composure on the ball. India displayed maturity beyond their years, orchestrating attacks through smart distribution and wide play, keeping Nepal on the back foot for most of the half. The only concern for head coach Bibiano Fernandes’ side was the lack of clinical finishing, an issue that prevented them from going into the break with a comfortable cushion.

India’s first real opportunity came amidst a scramble in the box when Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba fired goalwards, only to be thwarted by a sharp block from a Nepal defender. The chance sparked further urgency in the Indian ranks. Moments later, Md Aimaan floated in a delightful cross from the left which fell to Dallalmuon Gangte, but the usually dependable forward couldn’t find the target.

Defensively, India were watertight. The midfield closed down space with discipline while the backline cut off passing channels, leaving Nepal with little choice but to attempt long-range efforts. One such effort by Pratis Thapa Magar, a powerful drive from the edge of the box, forced a full-stretch save from goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah.

Just before the interval, India nearly took the lead. A cross from the left caught the Nepal custodian off his line. Kamgouhao Doungel, perfectly placed at the far post, hesitated to take the shot first time, opting instead to control the ball, an error that allowed Nepal’s defence to regroup and clear.

The breakthrough finally came in the 61st minute. Denny Singh Wangkhem fed a low ball from the right into the Nepal penalty area.

Gangte cleverly dummied the pass, wrong-footing the entire backline and goalkeeper. The ball landed at the feet of Gunleiba, who calmly slotted it home to open the scoring and break Nepal’s resistance.

The second goal came in the 80th minute, the result of a classic counter-attack. Substitute Azlaan Shah received a pass down the left and charged forward with blistering pace. A sharp change of direction left his marker stumbling, before he unleashed a thunderous and spectacular strike into the net.

India wrapped up the match in stoppage time. Gunleiba’s low cross beat the Nepal defence and fell invitingly for another substitute, Diamond Singh Thokchom, who tapped in from close range to cap off a clinical performance and spark wild celebrations in the Indian camp. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

