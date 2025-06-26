Shivam Dube Buys ₹27.5 Crore Worth Luxury Apartments In Mumbai, Surpassing Rishabh Pant’s IPL Price

Shivam Dube, an Indian cricketer and all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has been in the news recently, not for his cricketing abilities, but for purchasing real estate in Mumbai, and it’s a good purchase! Dube purchased two luxury apartments located in Andheri West for a total price of ₹27.5 crore (approx. $3.3 million) and dethroned the most expensive IPL 2025 player auction amount of ₹27 crore from Rishabh Pant.

The property deal was officially registered on June 20, according to Square Yards and property registration documents. Located in the upscale DLH Enclave in Oshiwara, Dube’s new homes are positioned on two adjacent floors 17th and 18th and together span a whopping 9,600 sq ft, which includes a lavish 3,800 sq ft terrace.

High-End Features and Celebrity Neighbours

The DLH Enclave provides opulent features and picturesque views overlooking the creek and mangroves of Mumbai. Dube has not been shy about the location – in addition to giving details about how many parking spaces come with the purchase (three spaces per apartment, to be exact), he mentioned the resident celebrities, including comedian Kapil Sharma, singer Mika Singh, and late actor Irrfan Khan. Dube paid ₹1.65 crore in stamp duty, and registered three apartments for ₹30,000.

This acquisition places Dube among elite cricketers such as Suryakumar Yadav, who bought two apartments in Deonar for ₹21.1 crore earlier this year, and Shreyas Iyer, who purchased a flat in Worli for ₹2.9 crore alongside already owning a ₹12 crore apartment in Lower Parel.

Shivam Dube’s Journey in IPL and Beyond

The 31-year-old cricketer was picked up by CSK for ₹12 crore before IPL 2025 mega auction having done well during previous seasons. Although Dube remained a regular starter throughout, his 2025 season was a mixture of missed opportunity and brightness as he finally made it to the league after years of longing for it. In 14 matches, Dube batted and tallied 357 runs at an average of 32.45 with a strike rate of 132.22, his lowest since 2021, and harried around covering positions for a battered CSK. Furthermore, the team registered a bottom finish in the points table – not something usually associated with five-time champions.

Dube started his IPL career in 2019 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹5 crore – around the sum for the uncapped player at the time. He has grown a long way since then and since joining CSK ahead of IPL 2022, he played a main role in India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup – can be mentioned that his knock in the final vs South Africa was one of the key contributors of 27 off 16 balls!

International Career and Contracts

Dube has represented India in four ODIs and 35 T20Is, with his most recent international appearance being a T20I against England on February 2, 2025, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. He currently holds a Grade C BCCI central contract, with an annual income of ₹1 crore.

A Cricketer with Smart Investments

Shivam Dube’s latest investment adds to the growing trend of Indian cricketers putting their IPL earnings into real estate in Mumbai, one of the country’s most premium property markets. With a career that started from humble beginnings, Dube has smartly transitioned into not just a dependable player on the field but also a strategic investor off it.

Whether it’s delivering big hits for CSK or making bold real estate decisions, Dube continues to make headlines in more ways than one. His buying signifies more than just monetary success like athletes of the IPL era, it shows an evolving lifestyle.

There will no doubt be fans or watchers of real estate waiting to see what Dube will do next in his career, on the field and in the skyline of the city.

