Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has responded well to treatment and will travel to Guwahati with the national team. He will stay under the supervision of the BCCI medical staff, who will assess him before deciding on his availability for the second Test starting November 22.

Gill was taken to the hospital after the second day of the Kolkata Test, a day after he retired hurt during India’s first innings. The BCCI had earlier confirmed that he would not return to the match. His recovery progress will guide the medical team’s final decision before the next game.

Gill Missed Part of Kolkata Test After Injury

Gill retired hurt after facing only three balls during India’s first innings of the Kolkata Test against South Africa. He did not take further part in the match following medical advice.

The BCCI confirmed his unavailability on the third morning of the Test. His injury came at a time when he had been playing continuous cricket across formats. He also missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 because of a neck spasm.

The medical staff will now monitor him closely in Guwahati to check if he is fit to return for the upcoming Test match.

informing that Shubman Gill has played an extended run of cricket since IPL 2025 across multiple formats. He was one of the four Test players who travelled directly from Australia to Kolkata after completing the T20I series.

His packed schedule included domestic matches, international fixtures, and leadership duties. The BCCI medical team will now evaluate his workload and physical condition before clearing him for the second Test. His availability remains important for India’s plans in the series.

The team management will follow the medical advice to determine whether he can take part in the Guwahati Test starting later this month.