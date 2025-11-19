LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Test captain Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati after responding well to treatment, but the BCCI medical team has not yet cleared him for the second Test starting November 22. Gill remains under medical supervision after he retired hurt during the Kolkata Test and missed the rest of the match.

Shubman Gill Health | Pic Credit:X
Shubman Gill Health | Pic Credit:X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 19, 2025 13:44:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has responded well to treatment and will travel to Guwahati with the national team. He will stay under the supervision of the BCCI medical staff, who will assess him before deciding on his availability for the second Test starting November 22. 

Gill was taken to the hospital after the second day of the Kolkata Test, a day after he retired hurt during India’s first innings. The BCCI had earlier confirmed that he would not return to the match. His recovery progress will guide the medical team’s final decision before the next game.

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Gill Missed Part of Kolkata Test After Injury 

Gill retired hurt after facing only three balls during India’s first innings of the Kolkata Test against South Africa. He did not take further part in the match following medical advice.

The BCCI confirmed his unavailability on the third morning of the Test. His injury came at a time when he had been playing continuous cricket across formats. He also missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 because of a neck spasm.

The medical staff will now monitor him closely in Guwahati to check if he is fit to return for the upcoming Test match.

informing that Shubman Gill has played an extended run of cricket since IPL 2025 across multiple formats. He was one of the four Test players who travelled directly from Australia to Kolkata after completing the T20I series.

His packed schedule included domestic matches, international fixtures, and leadership duties. The BCCI medical team will now evaluate his workload and physical condition before clearing him for the second Test. His availability remains important for India’s plans in the series.

The team management will follow the medical advice to determine whether he can take part in the Guwahati Test starting later this month.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-2shubman gill

RELATED News

NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online

India vs South Africa T20I 2025: Tickets Sale Dates Announced, Check Where And How To Buy Tickets

Bangladesh Defeats India 1-0 In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Match

Cristiano Ronaldo And Donald Trump To Finally Meet At White House? Here’s The Latest Update

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When, and Where to Watch

LATEST NEWS

Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Will RBI Cut Repo Rate In December 2025? What Borrowers And Savers Need to Know

Surat Advances Women’s Health with Veritas Radiology Unveiling 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

Judges, Bureaucrats, Veterans Among 272 Signatories Opposing Statement By Congress Statement Criticising The Election Commission Of India

Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for Record 10th Time? When, Where, and How to Watch the Mega Event Live

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? 8-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed in Horror Sydney Crash

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati
Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati
Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati
Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

QUICK LINKS