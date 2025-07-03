Shubman Gill’s Golden Streak: Young Skipper Breaks 35 Year Old Jinx

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill scripted a historic chapter on Wednesday (July 02) by scoring his second consecutive Test century on English soil, an unbeaten 114 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This follows his sublime 147 in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Unbeaten 114 at Edgbaston

Coming in at a tense moment with India at 161/3, Shubman Gill showcased remarkable poise under pressure. His 114* off 216 balls included 12 boundaries and anchored India to a strong 310/5 at stumps on Day 1. His calm temperament, combined with elegance and tactical acumen, highlighted his growing stature as a leader. The innings was capped off with an emotional celebration helmet raised, bat kissed, and a bow to the crowd marking a significant personal and national achievement.

Joins Elite League

With this feat, Shubman Gill becomes the first Indian captain in 35 years to record back-to-back hundreds in England, a milestone previously achieved only by Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990. Vijay Hazare was the first to do it in 1951–52, making Gill only the third Indian skipper ever to join this exclusive club.

This century also puts Gill among an elite list of Indian batters with three consecutive Test hundreds against England, alongside legends like Mohammad Azharuddin, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Rahul Dravid. Before his Edgbaston and Headingley knocks, Gill had also struck a century in Dharamsala during England’s tour of India earlier in 2024. Gill now becomes only the fourth Indian captain to score centuries in each of his first two Tests as skipper, joining the ranks of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

With the series hanging in the balance, Gill’s form and temperament are proving vital to India’s campaign. As he resumes batting on Day 2, fans and critics alike will be watching closely, expecting not just runs, but more moments of history.

Must Read: Irfan Pathan Backs Washington Sundar’s Inclusion In India’s Squad, Defends Team Management