SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan

SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan

SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 04:16:07 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 19 (ANI): Suranga Wellalage, the father of Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, died on September 18, the same day his son played the Asia Cup Group B fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Wellalage, 22, learnt of his father’s demise following the match, which SL won by six wickets to advance tothe Super Four stage undefeated. Soon after the conclusion of the match, he left for home, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Wellalage did not have a fine match with the ball, picking up 1/49 in four overs and conceding five sixes by Mohammed Nabi and 32 runs in total during his final over.

This casts doubts over his further participation in the tournament, with SL set to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on September 23, and against India on September 26.

This fixture was his fifth T20I and first in the tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with two five-wicket hauls against India, one during the 2023 Asia Cup, the ODI edition. He claimed 10 wickets in that tournament, joint-second-best, at an average of 17.90.

He has 39 wickets in ODIs, seven in T20Is and has played some crucial knocks with the bat in ODIs, with 386 runs in 24 innings at an average of 20.31 and a fifty.

After Afghanistan chose to bat first, Thusara’s (4/18) powerplay exploits left Afghans reeling at 40/3. Despite supporting roles from Ibrahim Zadran (24 in 27 balls, with a six) and skipper Rashid Khan (24 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six), Afghanistan struggled at 114/7 in 17.1 overs. It was a rampaging assault from an experienced Mohammed Nabi (60* in 22 balls, with three fours and six sixes), five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage, which powered Afghanistan to 169/7 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, SL faltered, losing an in-form Pathum Nissanka early. Despite Kusal Mendis looking in phenomenal touch and a knock of 28 runs from Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka was 119/4 in 14.5 overs, in a tricky spot. However, Kusal’s knock was well paced, scoring 74* in 52 balls with 10 fours. He was joined by Kamindu Mendis (26* in 13 balls, with two sixes). This power-packed 52-run stand took Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win with eight balls left. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: dunith-wellalagedunith-wellalage-asia-cupdunith-wellalage-fatherdunith-wellalage-father-passes-away

RELATED News

No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
Pycroft informed of 'no handshake' four minutes before Ind-Pak toss
Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator
"Team focused on showcasing good cricket against India": Oman wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla
"One learns a lot when he's not playing": Kuldeep Yadav on his return to playing XI during Asia Cup

LATEST NEWS

CCKLT 3.0 by Corporate Connections Brings Together Leaders in Delhi for an Inspiring Exchange of Ideas and Connections
Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance
Sylvi Time Carnival 2025 – India's Biggest Anniversary Watch Sale
SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan
"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group
"Satyamev Jayate" Swami Brahmaviharidas welcomes US decision to close investigation on BAPS
Critical minerals at the centre of India's mining push, say industry leaders
J-K: Anantnag Police attaches immovable property under Narco-Terror case
Trump says US trying to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan
SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan
SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan
SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS