LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 02:14:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

VIDEO SHOWS: SUPER EAGLES AND BENIN TEAMS TRAINING / NEWS CONFERENCES WITH COACHES AND CAPTAINS FROM BOTH TEAMS AHEAD OF MATCH / SOUNDBITES FROM COACHES AND CAPTAINS SHOWS: UYO, NIGERIA (OCTOBER 13, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF NIGERIA'S SUPER EAGLES TEAM TRAINING 2. BALLS ON PITCH 3. SUPER EAGLES COACH ERIC CHELLE WATCHING TEAM 4. SUPER EAGLES TEAM TRAINING 5. SUPER EAGLES COACH ERIC CHELLE AND CAPTAIN WILLIAM EKONG SEATED DURING A PRESSER 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SUPER EAGLES COACH, ERIC CHELLE, SAYING:     "I am very happy, I am very excited. Sometimes I am a little nervous but I like this pressure and tomorrow we will see." 7. JOURNALISTS WITH PHONES 8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SUPER EAGLES CAPTAIN, WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG, SAYING:     "All the boys are really focused on being on the best game possibly tomorrow, playing against Benin is not easy. There's no guarantee because we are playing against the coach that knows this team very well. We've worked with him for 5 years, so there are so many factors and things that if you think you spend so much time thinking about all of that it's going to be distractions of what we have to do so we focus on ourselves like the coach said." 9. VARIOUS OF BENIN TEAM TRAINING 10.  COACH GERNOT ROHR AND CAPTAIN STEVE MOUNIE SEATED AT PRESS CONFERENCE 11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BENIN TEAM COACH, GERNOT ROHR, SAYING:     "We can do it, and we are the only team from the three who still can hope to have our destiny in our hands, that's why I think we have a good position even if it will be a surprise to win here." 12. PHONE ON TRIPOD, RECORDING 13. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BENIN TEAM CAPTAIN, STEVE MOUNIE, SAYING:     "We have a chance tomorrow, we are the only team who beat Nigeria, I think we are the only team that can beat them again so hopefully we will take our chance tomorrow and get this qualification." 14. COACH GERNOT ROHR WATCHING HIS TEAM TRAIN STORY:      On Monday (October 13), Nigeria's Super Eagles and Benin's national football team intensified preparations ahead of their World Cup qualifier, with coaches and captains expressing cautious optimism during press briefings.      Benin, who defeated Nigeria during the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers, aim to replicate their success.       Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said he was eager yet slightly nervous ahead of the match, "I am very happy, I am very excited. Sometimes I am a little nervous but I like this pressure and tomorrow we will see, he said." Captain William Troost-Ekong emphasized the team's focus despite facing their former coach, Gernot Rohr, who is now coaching the Benin team. "Playing against Benin is not easy… We've worked with him for five years, so there are so many factors… We focus on ourselves like the coach said," he remarked.      Benin's coach, Gernot Rohr, and captain Steve Mounie also expressed confidence ahead of the encounter. "We can do it, and we are the only team from the three who still can hope to have our destiny in our hands," Rohr stated      Both teams conducted training sessions in Uyo, with the match tomorrow set to determine crucial standings in the World Cup qualification campaign. (Production: Seun Sanni, Angela Ukomadu)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Should Smriti Mandhana Replace Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s Captain?

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams

Another Rare Record Of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Becomes The Youngest…

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Ashes Series

Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

LATEST NEWS

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

Why Is There Internal Violence In Pakistan? 250 Protesters, 48 Police Officers Killed In TLP Clashes

UPDATE 1-NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lay off about 550 workers

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: Direct Link for UGC Net Registration Form

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria
Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria
Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria
Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria
QUICK LINKS