Sourav Ganguly’s 53rd Birthday: Indian Cricketers Share Heartfelt Wishes To ‘Dada’ Of Team India

Ex-Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif and Suresh Raina took to social media to wish a very happy birthday to legendary former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly, who shaped a new fearless identity for Indian cricket after the early 2000s match-fixing crisis, turned 53 on Tuesday.

Yuvraj, Kaif, Raina Send Birthday Wishes to Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj, who became a star player under Ganguly’s leadership, shared a heartfelt Instagram story for ‘Dada’.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the dada of Indian cricket who always backed his boys, took on the world and boldly changed Indian cricket forever. Lots of Love always.”

Kaif, who played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India, said Ganguly had a strong eye for talent.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who had a rare eye for talent and the courage to back it Thank you Dada for changing Indian cricket forever So loved, so respected yet so humble,” he wrote on X.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who had a rare eye for talent and the courage to back it Thank you Dada for changing Indian cricket forever

So loved, so respected yet so humble.♥️ pic.twitter.com/VfbgDPI6I3 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2025

Suresh Raina, who debuted during Ganguly’s final years, also shared a note.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @SGanguly99 Dada! Your leadership changed the face of Indian cricket & inspired generations to believe in themselves. Thank you for always showing us how to lead with courage and heart. Have a fantastic year ahead, Dada! #HappyBirthdayDada.”

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @SGanguly99 Dada! 🎉

Your leadership changed the face of Indian cricket & inspired generations to believe in themselves.

Thank you for always showing us how to lead with courage and heart.

Have a fantastic year ahead, Dada! 🇮🇳❤️ #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2025

Sourav Ganguly’s Captaincy Era and Historic Moments

Ganguly was known for his bold captaincy and unique style on the field.

He made his Test debut in 1996 at Lord’s and scored a century. He repeated the feat in the second Test, becoming only the third batter to hit hundreds in each of his first two Test innings.

When Indian cricket was hit by a match-fixing scandal in 2000, Ganguly was appointed captain. He backed young talent and took India to the finals of the ICC Knockout Trophy that year.

In 2001, under his leadership, India pulled off a famous comeback win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

One of Ganguly’s most iconic moments came in 2002 when he waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony after India’s NatWest Series win over England.

Ganguly’s Stats in Test and ODI Cricket

Ganguly led India to the 2003 World Cup final and later oversaw a historic Test series win in Pakistan in 2004.

His rift with coach Greg Chappell in 2005-06 made headlines, but he fought back and made a strong return with a fifty-plus knock in Johannesburg.

He retired after his final Test against Australia in 2008 and later ended his IPL career in 2012.

Ganguly played 113 Tests, scoring 7,212 runs with 16 centuries and an average of 42.17. He’s seventh on India’s list of all-time highest Test run-scorers.

In ODIs, he represented India in 311 matches, scoring 11,363 runs with 22 centuries and an average of 41.02. He remains India’s third-highest run-getter in ODIs.

Legacy of ‘Dada’ in Indian Cricket

As captain, Ganguly led India in 49 Tests (winning 21) and 147 ODIs (winning 76), finishing with impressive win percentages in both formats.

Sourav Ganguly’s legacy as a fearless leader, skilled batsman, and strong motivator continues to inspire generations of Indian cricketers and fans.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s RCB Overtakes CSK As Most Valuable IPL Franchise, League Value Surges To 18.5 Billion Dollars