South Africa vs New Zealand: Not Glenn Phillips! Nick Kelly Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Rubin Hermann in 5th T20I | WATCH

South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A cricket match between two of the most acrobatic teams in the world often encounters brilliant moments of ‘fielding’ on the field. The same happened during the ongoing 5th T20I match between South Africa and New Zealand, where Nick Kelly pulled off a one-handed, stunning catch to dismiss South African batter Rubin Hermann in the first innings.

Notably, Hermann scored a 39 off 31 balls before getting caught at the mid-on position during the 16th over of the contest. After smashing four boundaries and one six in his innings, Hermann was caught by Kelly, who sprinted from his cover position to complete the catch.

Check out the video here:





The catch went instantly viral on social media as the official broadcaster of the series in India (Sony Sports Network) posted it on X. Kelly’s effort received a round of applause from the fans present at the stadium.

South Africa wins series

Courtesy of some disciplined bowling by South Africa, the Keshav Maharaj-led side has won the fifth and final T20I by 33 runs. The final T20I was also the decider for the series as South Africa have won the series 3-2. Notably, they were trailing 1-2 in the series till the 3rd T20I; however, they have won the final two T20Is to claim the series in an outstanding effort.

South Africa, who were invited to bat first by New Zealand, posted a challenging 187 for 4 at the end of 20 overs. With another cracking knock by Connor Esterhuizen (75 off 33 balls), to help SA reach the total.

In response, New Zealand fell short by 33 runs due to an all-round bowling effort from South Africa’s Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder, and Gerald Coetzee, who picked up 2 wickets each. For New Zealand, Bevon Jacobs top-scored with 36, but to no avail.

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Squads:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman