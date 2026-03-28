SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal’s ‘Explosive’ 61 Lights Up Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sets Up Bengaluru’s Chase

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) No.3 Devdutt Padikkal set the Chinnaswamy Stadium alight with an outstanding knock in the IPL 2026 opener against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Fans couldn’t help but be in awe of the elegant left-hander’s innings to set up a successful run-chase for the home side.

Devdutt Padikkal opens his account with a six in IPL 2026

With Padikkal’s IPL 2025 campaign cut short due to an injury, he has carried his domestic form into international cricket. The elegant southpaw had to walk out to bat in the second over of the innings as left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Phil Salt for 8. Padikkal started his innings with a maximum by playing a stylish flick off backward square leg region. The 25-year-old brought up his half-century in the eighth over of the innings off only 21 deliveries with a boundary. However, Harsh Dubey got the better of Padikkal in the very next over as he holed out to long-off for a 26-ball 61, reducing the required run-rate significantly.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Padikkal’s innings

Okay, so it’s neither Shubman Gill nor Abhishek Sharma, it’s Devdutt Padikkal, a young player who is both good-looking and plays really well. — k (@Thandiikheerr) March 28, 2026

Underrated player Devdutt Padikkal came in as an impact player today and truly made an impact for RCB’s win, 61 runs off just 26 balls. Salute 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pPWCepnx8m — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) March 28, 2026

Jacob Duffy headlines RCB’s bowling effort in IPL 2026 opener

Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar had won the toss and opted to bowl first in Bengaluru. Jacob Duffy, debuting in IPL, went on to take three wickets as Patidar used four overs of his on the bounce to dismiss Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen brought the SunRisers back into the contest with a 97-run stand.

While Kishan struck 80, Aniket Verma provided them with the death-overs impetus with 43. However, the Royal Challengers had put themselves comfortably on the cusp of victory at the time of writing this.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Phil Salt’s Controversial Catch Sparks Buzz! Heinrich Klaasen’s Angry Reaction Goes Viral After Dismissal— Watch VIDEO | Fans React