Stampede Claims 56 Lives During Football Match In Guinea

A stampede at a football match in N'Zérékoré, Guinea, claimed at least 56 lives, caused by fan unrest and chaotic security measures. Injuries and fatalities overwhelmed local hospitals.

A stampede at a football match in Guinea’s southeastern city of N’Zérékoré killed at least 56 people on Sunday, the government said. The disaster happened at the end of a tournament dedicated to the junta leader, General Mamady Doumbouya, provoking widespread anger and sparking debate over the use of sports as political propaganda.

This stampede was triggered by chaos due to the controversy from refereeing decisions. Fans reportedly stormed the pitch after a penalty was awarded to Labe in what was the last minutes of the game after one or two players had been sent off. The panic among the crowd was escalated by the security forces who, while trying to control the situation, fired tear gas.

Panic quickly set in, leading to an uncontrollable stampede,” a witness recounted anonymously. “People were trampled underfoot or injured as they tried to flee.”

The stadium, already overcrowded and in a dilapidated state, became a scene of devastation as fans scrambled to escape. Videos circulating on social media depicted bodies lying motionless on the ground and people scaling perimeter walls in desperate attempts to flee.

Rising Death Toll

The Guinean government said that hospital services had a provisional count of 56 deaths, but many more were injured. Hospital wards and morgues were full, according to local media.

General Doumbouya, on social media, described the incident as a “tragic event,” adding that the government was determined to take action on the situation. “An emergency mission led by the prime minister has been dispatched,” Doumbouya said, further adding that a commission of inquiry would be established to trace the causes and those responsible.

Political Tensions and Accusations

The tragedy has outraged opposition groups, which have accused the junta of using public events to gain political mileage. One of the few remaining opposition voices came from the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), as it issued a virulent statement blaming the junta and Doumbouya himself for this tragedy.

This shows the cynical use of sport by the junta, exploiting these images of mobilisation for political ends,” the FNDC said, calling for accountability.

Former President Alpha Condé also expressed his sorrow, highlighting the tragedy as a result of “irresponsible organization and lack of adequate preparation.”

Broader Context Of Political Unrest

Since the 2021 coup that brought him to power, Doumbouya’s junta has been criticized for its authoritarian governance and failure to deliver on promises to transition to civilian governance. The junta has delayed democratic reforms under international pressure, and Doumbouya’s aides have even publicly endorsed his presidential candidacy.

Sunday’s stampede mirrors the turbulent history of Guinea. There was the 2009 crackdown on an opposition rally in Conakry that left at least 156 dead. The latest incident underscores ongoing tensions and the human cost of political maneuvering in the West African nation.

