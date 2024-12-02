Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Ek Time Par Ek Kaam: Irritated Rohit Sharma Responds To Fan While Leaving For Training | WATCH

Ahead of pink-ball warm-up, Rohit Sharma told a fan, "Ek time par ek kaam," after a photo request during autographs. The incident went viral.

Ek Time Par Ek Kaam: Irritated Rohit Sharma Responds To Fan While Leaving For Training | WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a light yet tense moment with fans outside the Manuka Oval in Canberra ahead of the pink-ball warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI. Obliging fans with autographs and selfies, Rohit got slightly irritated when one fan asked him to pose for a photo while he was signing autographs.

“Ek time par ek hi kaam ho sakta hai (Only one task can be done at a time),” Rohit calmly but firmly told the fan, a moment that quickly garnered attention online. Despite the brief exchange, Rohit continued to interact with fans, maintaining his composure.

India Shines In Warm-Up Game

Meanwhile, on the field, India displayed their bowling skills as Harshit Rana took an impressive 4-44 to restrict the Prime Minister’s XI to 240 runs in 43.2 overs. The match was part of the team’s preparation for the pink-ball Test and was initially scheduled for 50 overs but got curtailed due to rain.

Bowing first proved to be a successful move for India as Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep sent back the openers, Matthew Renshaw and Jayden Goodwin. The scoreboard looked ominous at 22/2 for the PM’s XI before young batter Sam Konstas came in and produced an incredible knock.

Watch the video here:

Konstas’s Centurion Knock

Konstas steadied the innings with a brilliant 107 off 97 balls, with 14 fours and a six. His partnership of 109 runs with Jack Clayton (40) brought stability to the innings. Konstas showed exceptional skill, combining classic stroke play with innovative shots like a reverse ramp for four.

However, India retaliated as Harshit Rana tore apart the opposing side with four wickets in six balls, taking the opposition to 138/7. Konstas got some respite in the form of Hanno Jacobs, who scored 61 and forged a crucial 67-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Konstas’s brilliant innings came to an end when he was caught in the deep off Akash Deep’s bowling.

Rohit Sharma Preps Up For Adelaide Test

The warm-up game, shortened by rain, was useful game time for India before their pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The team’s captain, Rohit Sharma, later expressed satisfaction at the preparation. “We got what we wanted as a group, despite the weather interruptions,” he said.

The strong performance of the national side in the practice game and important knocks by young guns in the likes of Rana and Akash Deep boded well for India ahead of an exciting Test series.

Adelaide Test ind vs aus rohit sharma sports news viral video

