Sudeva FC crowned champions of Climate Cup 2025 in Leh-Ladakh

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Sudeva FC lifted the 3rd edition of the Climate Cup 2025, held at 12,000 ft in Leh-Ladakh, defeating Rajasthan United FC in a nail-biting penalty shootout, as per a release from Sudeva FC.

Fielding their U18 and U20 boys, Sudeva dominated the tournament, overcoming top I-League sides and proving the strength of their youth development system. The final saw the youngsters hold their nerve against one of India’s most experienced teams, sealing a historic win at one of the world’s highest football venues.

The tournament was organised by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the Department of Youth Services and Sports, in collaboration with the Ladakh Football Association, with sponsorship support from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Sudeva FC extends heartfelt congratulations to the organisers and to Tsering Angmo, Secretary of the Ladakh Football Association, for successfully hosting such a remarkable tournament that not only promoted competitive football but also celebrated the spirit of sport in Ladakh’s unique environment.

Speaking on the victory, Anuj Gupta, President, stated, “This victory is not just about winning a trophy–it’s about proving the strength of our youth development system. Our young players showed the nation that passion and hard work can overcome any challenge, even at 12,000 feet against the best in the country,” as quoted from a release by Sudeva FC.

The Climate Cup continues to symbolize the spirit of sportsmanship, resilience, and environmental awareness. Sudeva FC’s triumph in this edition is a proud moment, reinforcing the club’s vision of nurturing India’s next generation of football talent. (ANI)

