Suryakumar Yadav’s Net Worth, Salary, and Endorsements: A Look into India’s T20I Captain’s Earnings

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most powerful names in Indian Cricket. Leading the Indian team in T20Is and being part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024 has only added to his popularity on and off the field.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I Career

Suryakumar made his international T20 debut in March 2021 and wasted no time in establishing himself as a game-changer. He had played 83 T20Is until August 31 with a total of 2,598 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07.

He has amassed 4 centuries and 21 half-centuries and is thus the most reliable T20I run-getter for India since his debut. He has the most T20I centuries in the world.

He became the leading batter of ICC T20I in October 2022 and remained there till June 2024. He is only the second Indian batter to have crossed the 900-rating mark, going as high as 912, on January 27, 2023. This led him into second place on the all-time top T20I batting ratings list.

Suryakumar Yadav’s IPL Salary and Earnings

In the year 2022-23, Suryakumar signed his first central contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He was graded as Grade B and he was paid 3 crores per annum, which has remained consistent for the following seasons as well. In 2024-25, he is in the same grade, but might go higher the next year.

His Indian Premiere League career has not been any less dramatic. He made his debut in 2012, and was initially selected in 2011 by Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakh. He was then sold to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 for INR 70 lakh and retained him till 2017.

In the year 2018, Mumbai Indians outbid the KKR and Delhi Capitals with an offer of INR 3.2 crore to take him. His value increased by 2022 when he was re-signed by MI at INR 8 crore. The franchise, once again, showed its confidence in him and retained him for the year 2025 at an incredible INR 16.35 crore, making it his highest IPL salary in the history of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Net Worth and Lifestyle

By 2024-25, the net worth of Suryakumar Yadav will range between INR 55-65 crore. Not only has he made money through cricket, but also through endorsement and personal investing.

Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha, bought two adjacent luxury apartments at Godrej Sky terraces at Deonar, in March 2025 at a cost of INR 21 crore. In the adjacent floors, this house occupies a total of 4,200 square feet, which shows that he loves quality living areas.

In addition to the real estate property, he has a Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover Velar, Nissan Juke, and Audi A6 and all these are worth approximately INR 3-4 crores.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Endorsements and Popularity

Suryakumar has become an influential figure in social media as much as he has become a successful cricketer. His posts have an average of 993K likes and 3,730 comments with 18.7 million Instagram followers as of August 31, and an engagement rate of 5.31%.

This popularity has been exploited by the brands. He supports moha, Crossbeats, The Indian Garage Co., GenX Innerwear, Lenskart, Reebok and UrbanGabru, among others. His branded portfolio shows that he is appealing to lifestyle and sports-oriented businesses.

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the brightest examples of how contemporary cricketer can be both successful in the sport and financially prosperous. He is a testimony to the new-generation Indian cricketer and his path to wealth via IPL deals and luxury investing, big-ticket endorsements.

