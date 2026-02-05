Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Ahead Of T20 World Cup: “Our Flight Is Booked”

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has asserted that the team’s preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 remain unaffected amid uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in their scheduled group-stage clash in Colombo on 15 February, 2026.

Speaking at the captains’ meeting ahead of the marquee event, Suryakumar confirmed that India will travel to Colombo as per schedule and stay match-ready, even if Pakistan choose not to take the field. He stressed that responsibility for the situation does not rest with India, underlining the team’s focus on cricket rather than controversy.

“Humne manaa nahi kiya hai khelne. Unhone mana kiya hai. Hamara flights booked hai Colombo ke liye (We haven’t refused to play against Pakistan. They have refused)”, Surya said at the captains’ day event ahead of the T20 World Cup, reiterating India’s readiness to play.

Furthermore, he added, “Pehle hum yahan khelenge, phir Delhi jaayenge, phir wahaan se Colombo jaayenge (First we will play in Mumbai, then head to Delhi and then travel to Colombo). I feel their decision isn’t in my control.”