LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has denied accreditation to more than 100 Bangladesh journalists, sparking a fresh controversy.

ICC is reworking on the media accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists. (Photo Credits: X)
ICC is reworking on the media accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 27, 2026 17:08:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

You Might Be Interested In

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is now reworking on the media accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists for the T20 World Cup 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

“There is a reworking of the process since there is a change in the number of requests and the schedules. The accreditation lists are being worked out accordingly. Some of the Bangladesh journalists, who showed interest in covering the tournament despite their team’s withdrawal, have started getting approvals,” ICC sources were quoted as saying to PTI.

“If you go by the country quota, you can’t exceed the number beyond 40. The ICC goes by the recommendations of the home board and accordingly takes a call on the applications,” sources added.

The BCB media chairman Amjad Hossain said that he had addressed the issue with the governing body. “The decision came only yesterday and we have sought to know (the details). An explanation has been requested. This is an internal and confidential matter, but to summarise — we wanted to know why this was done,” Hossain was quoted as saying to reporters in Dhaka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier denied accreditation to more than 100 Bangladesh journalists.

“They have not been given visas or accreditation because the government kept saying it is unsafe to come to India,” an ICC official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“This has never happened before. Bangladeshi journalists have been covering ICC events since before our first World Cup in 1999, including marquee matches like India vs Pakistan played in India. Never have all correspondents been rejected together. In the history of ICC events, this is unprecedented,” Bangladeshi journalist, Rana Abbas of Aajker Patrika told NDTV.

The BCB media committee chairman Amzad Hossain had also confirmed that around 150 media persons had applied for accreditation, but none received it, according to a Daily Star report.

“As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,” Hossain was quoted as saying.

“I received an approval email from the ICC media department on January 20, which included a visa support letter. But today I received another email saying my application was rejected,” Mir Farid, a photojournalist for Bengali daily Kaler Kantho, said in the report.

“It appears the ICC is unhappy that Bangladesh are not participating and has shut the door on Bangladeshi sports journalists,” Arifur Rahman Babu, the president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA), said. “This goes beyond courtesy and professionalism. I think this episode exposed a dark side of the ICC. I will speak with the other two sports journalists’ organisations to explore possible actions. A strong protest letter should be sent to the ICC through the Ministry of Information and the BCB, asking for an explanation. Since Sri Lanka is a co-host, they could have accommodated us there,” he added.

Bangladesh had opted out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after ICC denied their demand to change the venue for the tournament. The Asian side was scheduled to play in Kolkata and Mumbai. Scotland have replaced them in the marquee event now.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form | WATCH

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladesh-cricketBCBbccihome-hero-pos-14icct20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

WATCH Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

Explained | What Happens If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026? ICC Sanctions, Financial Losses and PSL Impact

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

LATEST NEWS

China Jumps In On US-Canada Spat, Says ‘Not Against Any Third Party’ Amid Trump’s 100% Tariff Threats On Ottawa

Office Romance Goes Horribly Wrong In Agra, Insecure Lover Beheads HR Manager, Stuffs It In A Gunny Bag, Head Still Missing

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Row Over Shankaracharya Title: UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns, Says He Can’t Tolerate Insults To CM Adityanath And PM Modi

Republic Day Outrage In Bihar: School Teacher Arrested For Prompting Students To Chant ‘Long Live Jinnah’ During Flag Hoisting, Video Goes Viral

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army’s Fastest ‘Invisible Yet Invincible’ Strike Forces Made For Modern ‘Grey-Zone’ Conflicts

Is The India-EU Trade Deal Bad News For Trump’s ‘America First’ Strategy? Here’s What The New Pact Means For The US

Groceries, Food Via ChatGpt And Gemini? Now, Swiggy’s New Feature Allows You To Place Orders, Track Deliveries Through These Chatbots

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026
‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026
‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026
‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS