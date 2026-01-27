‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is now reworking on the media accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“There is a reworking of the process since there is a change in the number of requests and the schedules. The accreditation lists are being worked out accordingly. Some of the Bangladesh journalists, who showed interest in covering the tournament despite their team’s withdrawal, have started getting approvals,” ICC sources were quoted as saying to PTI.

“If you go by the country quota, you can’t exceed the number beyond 40. The ICC goes by the recommendations of the home board and accordingly takes a call on the applications,” sources added.

The BCB media chairman Amjad Hossain said that he had addressed the issue with the governing body. “The decision came only yesterday and we have sought to know (the details). An explanation has been requested. This is an internal and confidential matter, but to summarise — we wanted to know why this was done,” Hossain was quoted as saying to reporters in Dhaka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier denied accreditation to more than 100 Bangladesh journalists.

“They have not been given visas or accreditation because the government kept saying it is unsafe to come to India,” an ICC official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“This has never happened before. Bangladeshi journalists have been covering ICC events since before our first World Cup in 1999, including marquee matches like India vs Pakistan played in India. Never have all correspondents been rejected together. In the history of ICC events, this is unprecedented,” Bangladeshi journalist, Rana Abbas of Aajker Patrika told NDTV.

The BCB media committee chairman Amzad Hossain had also confirmed that around 150 media persons had applied for accreditation, but none received it, according to a Daily Star report.

“As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,” Hossain was quoted as saying.

“I received an approval email from the ICC media department on January 20, which included a visa support letter. But today I received another email saying my application was rejected,” Mir Farid, a photojournalist for Bengali daily Kaler Kantho, said in the report.

“It appears the ICC is unhappy that Bangladesh are not participating and has shut the door on Bangladeshi sports journalists,” Arifur Rahman Babu, the president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA), said. “This goes beyond courtesy and professionalism. I think this episode exposed a dark side of the ICC. I will speak with the other two sports journalists’ organisations to explore possible actions. A strong protest letter should be sent to the ICC through the Ministry of Information and the BCB, asking for an explanation. Since Sri Lanka is a co-host, they could have accommodated us there,” he added.

Bangladesh had opted out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after ICC denied their demand to change the venue for the tournament. The Asian side was scheduled to play in Kolkata and Mumbai. Scotland have replaced them in the marquee event now.

