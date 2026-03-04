T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has hit back at former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his comments about India in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Amir had earlier said that India would not reach the semifinals. But India proved him wrong. The India national cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated the West Indies cricket team to enter the Top 4.

Even after that, Amir said India are not the main favourite to win the title. He also criticised young batter Abhishek Sharma and called him “just a slogger.”

Mohammad Kaif Says Amir Just Wants Attention

Kaif did not stay silent. He said Amir probably knew India would reach the semifinals but made those comments just to stay in the news.

“Did Amir really not know that India would reach the semifinals? He also knew it, that the defending champions will make it. But because it will become news, they do all these things. We must not give them importance. There is no need for us to come down to their level and reply,” he said on his YouTube channel.

India will now face the England cricket team in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

Mohammad Kaif Reminds Mohammad Amir About the USA Defeat

Mohammad Kaif also brought up Pakistan’s surprising loss to the United States national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He said Amir was responsible for that defeat because he bowled too many wides in the Super Over.

“The loss that they faced against the USA in 2024, it was the same bowler who was the reason. In that over, there was only one boundary, but too many wides. His ball did not even land on the stumps. Who got scared against that USA team and made his team lose the game, then I do not have to say more,” he remarked.

Kaif also said there is no need to focus on Amir’s words, as that only gives him more attention.

“Why are we focusing on him? The country that is so behind in the sport, they have no players, no solid captain, or a solid bowler, nothing. Just let them be. We don’t have to talk about everything they talk. They cannot come to our level. They have different problems. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway.”

India vs England T20 Head to Head

India have a better record against England in T20 cricket. Out of 29 matches, India have won 17, while England have won 12.

In T20 World Cups, the two teams have faced each other five times. India have won three of those matches, including a semifinal in the previous edition. England have won twice against India in the tournament.

