LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Mohammad Kaif launches a sharp attack on Mohammad Amir after the former Pakistan pacer questioned India’s T20 World Cup 2026 chances. Kaif calls him irrelevant and reminds him of Pakistan’s shocking loss to the USA in 2024, blaming his costly Super Over.

T20 World Cup 2026: "He Made Pakistan Lose.." — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant | Image Source - x/screenshots
T20 World Cup 2026: "He Made Pakistan Lose.." — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant | Image Source - x/screenshots

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 4, 2026 23:00:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has hit back at former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his comments about India in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Amir had earlier said that India would not reach the semifinals. But India proved him wrong. The India national cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated the West Indies cricket team to enter the Top 4.

Even after that, Amir said India are not the main favourite to win the title. He also criticised young batter Abhishek Sharma and called him “just a slogger.”

You Might Be Interested In

Mohammad Kaif Says Amir Just Wants Attention

Kaif did not stay silent. He said Amir probably knew India would reach the semifinals but made those comments just to stay in the news.

Did Amir really not know that India would reach the semifinals? He also knew it, that the defending champions will make it. But because it will become news, they do all these things. We must not give them importance. There is no need for us to come down to their level and reply,” he said on his YouTube channel.

India will now face the England cricket team in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

Mohammad Kaif Reminds Mohammad Amir About the USA Defeat

Mohammad Kaif also brought up Pakistan’s surprising loss to the United States national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He said Amir was responsible for that defeat because he bowled too many wides in the Super Over.

“The loss that they faced against the USA in 2024, it was the same bowler who was the reason. In that over, there was only one boundary, but too many wides. His ball did not even land on the stumps. Who got scared against that USA team and made his team lose the game, then I do not have to say more,” he remarked.

Kaif also said there is no need to focus on Amir’s words, as that only gives him more attention.

“Why are we focusing on him? The country that is so behind in the sport, they have no players, no solid captain, or a solid bowler, nothing. Just let them be. We don’t have to talk about everything they talk. They cannot come to our level. They have different problems. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway.”

India vs England T20 Head to Head

India have a better record against England in T20 cricket. Out of 29 matches, India have won 17, while England have won 12.

In T20 World Cups, the two teams have faced each other five times. India have won three of those matches, including a semifinal in the previous edition. England have won twice against India in the tournament.

ALSO READ: NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 11:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaIndia Cricket TeamIndia vs England semifinalIndia vs England T20 head to headKaif Amir controversyMohammad AmirMohammad KaifPakistan cricket newsPakistan vs USA 2024suryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026t20 world cup controversy

RELATED News

Finn Allen’s Blistering Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup 2026 Final With 9-Wicket Victory Over South Africa

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

LATEST NEWS

Who Could Be the Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Triggers High-Stakes Political Drama

Israel Orders South Lebanon Villages To Evacuate As Airstrikes Hit Beirut After Hezbollah Rocket Fire, 12 Dead

Iran’s NSC Chief Ali Larijani Slams Trump And Netanyahu’s ‘Clownish Antics,’ Accuses Them Of Dragging American People Into An Unfair War

Dhurandhar vs Toxic: Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Isn’t Delaying Despite Middle East Conflict While Yash Pushes Release Date? Explained

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Iran Signals Openness to CIA Talks Amid Ongoing US Military Operation But Washington Remains Skeptical Amid Middle East Tensions

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant
T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant
T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant
T20 World Cup 2026: “He Made Pakistan Lose..” — Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohammad Amir, Calls Him Irrelevant

QUICK LINKS