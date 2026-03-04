LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: "Real Chokers Of Cricket" — Fans React After South Africa's Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

Fans reacted strongly after South Africa suffered a dramatic batting collapse against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, with Marco Jansen stepping up to steady the innings and keep the Proteas in the contest.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 4, 2026 21:18:41 IST

Marco Jansen played a memorable knock after his team, South Africa, found itself in some deep trouble against the New Zealand cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. He slammed a stunning half-century and brought his side back to the driving seat with the help of Tristan Stubbs.

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Proteas in Trouble After Collapse, Marco Jansen Delivers Crucial Knock

After being asked to bat first, the South African cricket team started on the worst possible note as they lost their dangerous opener early in the innings. Quinton de Kock managed just 10 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, hitting one four and one six during his brief 8-ball stay at the crease.

Spin was brought in early, and it paid off straight away. Cole McConchie struck twice in the second over, removing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton off back-to-back deliveries to put South Africa on the back foot.

After the powerplay, New Zealand’s spinners tightened the screws and made scoring difficult. Rachin Ravindra then added to the pressure by dismissing the in-form Aiden Markram for 16. Things only got worse for the Proteas as David Miller and Dewald Brevis fell in quick succession.

This is South Africa’s fourth T20 World Cup semifinal, and they are still chasing their first title after finishing runners-up to India in 2024. New Zealand, playing their fifth semifinal, will be hoping to go one step further than their runner-up finish in 2021.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to flood social media with their reactions to another batting failure of the South African cricket team. 

Check how fans reacted to another batting collapse of South Africa:

NZ vs SA Playing XI:

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

More to follow….

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:11 PM IST
