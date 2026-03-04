NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

Marco Jansen played a memorable knock after his team, South Africa, found itself in some deep trouble against the New Zealand cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. He slammed a stunning half-century and brought his side back to the driving seat with the help of Tristan Stubbs.

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Proteas in Trouble After Collapse, Marco Jansen Delivers Crucial Knock

After being asked to bat first, the South African cricket team started on the worst possible note as they lost their dangerous opener early in the innings. Quinton de Kock managed just 10 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, hitting one four and one six during his brief 8-ball stay at the crease.

Spin was brought in early, and it paid off straight away. Cole McConchie struck twice in the second over, removing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton off back-to-back deliveries to put South Africa on the back foot.

After the powerplay, New Zealand’s spinners tightened the screws and made scoring difficult. Rachin Ravindra then added to the pressure by dismissing the in-form Aiden Markram for 16. Things only got worse for the Proteas as David Miller and Dewald Brevis fell in quick succession.

This is South Africa’s fourth T20 World Cup semifinal, and they are still chasing their first title after finishing runners-up to India in 2024. New Zealand, playing their fifth semifinal, will be hoping to go one step further than their runner-up finish in 2021.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to flood social media with their reactions to another batting failure of the South African cricket team.

Check how fans reacted to another batting collapse of South Africa:

They won all the group matches

and showed their mettle as soon as the semi-finals arrived.

OG Chokers Of cricket

Missed Them So much#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/3a8yRwqxOK — Akhlesh Gurjar (@Akhleshhgurjar) March 4, 2026

Once again, they proved they’re the real chokers of world cricket… The story continues 😭#SAvsNZ #NZvsSA — Kuldeep Singh Dhillon (@itskuldeepsingh) March 4, 2026

Commentators already calling us chokers. pic.twitter.com/dLPYljMuu4 — Joe Scudda (@Joe_Scuddaa) March 4, 2026

27-ball FIFTY in a World Cup Semi-Final! 🤯🔥 Marco Jansen has absolutely stunned New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final! What a fearless counter-attack under pressure — taking South Africa towards a massive total. Big stage, big knock! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BItWGIRJBL — Cricklover (@kumarmanoj_11) March 4, 2026

WHEN THE PRESSURE WAS HIGHEST AT THE BIGGEST STAGE WHEN SOUTH AFRICA NEEDED HIM MOST MARCO JANSEN HAS STEPPED FOR HIS COUNTRY AND PLAYED AN INNING TO REMEMBER V/S NEW ZEALAND 🙌🏻#NZvsSA #SAvsNZ #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2026 #T20WorldCup26 pic.twitter.com/sh3MNMT8D5 — Shaurya Singh (@shaurya22414) March 4, 2026

T20 World Cup:

Marco Jansen 55(30) rescued South Africa from 77/5(10.2) to competitive score 169/8.

Dewald Brevis 34(27) & Tristan Stubbs 29(24) were other contributors.

2 wickets each for Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra & Matt Henry.#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup26 #SAvsNZ #NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/nLLAFdNEn5 — बातम्या खेळांच्या (@Surendra21286) March 4, 2026

IF South Africa lose this game one of the reasons could be that Bosch and Rabada not getting Jansen on strike — Harin Sekhon (@harinsekhonn) March 4, 2026

South Africa lost 5 wickets for 77 runs, it seemed difficult for the team to score even 150 runs, but then Marco Jansen took charge of the team and took his team to a respectable score of 169 runs with a half-century.#SAvsNZ pic.twitter.com/JxQWhGPl0d — Pradum Bhaskar (@PradumBhaskar) March 4, 2026

When it’s a competition of chokers and you are South Africapic.twitter.com/xdpYpV5abd — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 4, 2026

NZ vs SA Playing XI:

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

More to follow….

ALSO READ: SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble